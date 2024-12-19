J. Mattingly 1845 Distillery Offers Gift Vouchers for Last-Minute Shoppers

Gift a One-of-a-Kind Bourbon Experience

FRANKFORT, Ky., Dec. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- It's not too late to gift the bourbon lover in your life a bourbon experience they'll never forget with J. Mattingly 1845 Distillery . Last-minute shoppers can purchase a gift voucher online for three different bourbon experiences available in person at J. Mattingly 1845 Distillery in Frankfort, choosing between a Single Barrel Tasting Event, a Personalized Thieving Adventure, or a VIP J. Mattingly Private Event. Gift cards are also available online for those who can't make it to Kentucky but want to experience a bit of Kentucky at home by customizing their own bourbon online and having it shipped to their door in the new year.

All of the bourbon at J. Mattingly 1845 undergoes its proprietary double-staved™ process, which adds additional charred oak staves to each barrel at just the right moment in its aging cycle to coax out extra flavor. This double-staved process creates a bourbon that has won critical acclaim from some of the most respected whiskey reviewers in the world, including a score of 99.5 and descriptors such as "a real bourbon lovers' bourbon."

Last-minute shoppers can purchase an experience online to be enjoyed in person at the J. Mattingly Distillery in Kentucky at https://www.jmattingly1845.com/gift-voucher . Options include:

Single Barrel Tasting Event – Thieve and taste from seven double-staved J. Mattingly 1845 Whiskey barrels for $60

Personalized Thieving Adventure – Thieve from two double-staved J. Mattingly 1845 single barrels, take home your own 375 mL bottle with your custom label for $130

VIP J. Matt Private Event – Customize your own 750 mL bottle of whiskey, starting with blending to your taste preference, choosing your bottle shape, name, and wax colors for the bottle's seal for $175

For those who want to experience the magic of creating their own whiskey without leaving their home, gift cards are available for the online custom bourbon creation experience as well. The whiskey will be hand-bottled by the J. Mattingly 1845 team and can be shipped to 46 U.S. states.

All gift cards and vouchers can be purchased online and will be delivered to either the giver or the recipient's inbox. The recipient can book their experience online at a date of their choosing. The vouchers are valid until Dec. 31, 2025. For more information and to purchase an experience voucher or a gift card for the online custom bourbon creation, go to www.jmattingly1845.com

About J. Mattingly 1845 Distillery

The Mattingly family has been synonymous with distilling in Kentucky for more than two centuries, having a hand in the development of at least nine separate distilleries in the Commonwealth.

In 2010 Jeff Mattingly took up the family mantle and started his own craft bourbon business. Today, Jeff's son Cameron has joined the team as Vice President of Production, continuing the legacy into the latest generation for J. Mattingly Distillery 1845 in Frankfort, Kentucky. Together father and son offer their proprietary double-staving™ process as well as a custom bourbon blending experience unparalleled in the spirits industry, available on-site in Frankfort or online at www.jmattingly1845.com

