J. Mattingly 1845 Distillery Offers the Gift of Personalized Bourbon with Black Friday Pricing

Kentucky Distillery Offering Lowest Prices of the Season on Critically Acclaimed Bourbon

FRANKFORT, Ky., Nov. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- J. Mattingly 1845 Distillery is wrapping up a year of critical acclaim for its double-staved™ bourbon, and in the spirit of giving thanks, two of its most popular bourbons are available online at the deepest discount ever offered.

J. Mattingly 1845 Distillery is offering two of its most popular bourbons online for $99.50 each, for a limited time. These critically acclaimed bourbons are made using J. Mattingly's proprietary double-staving process, and can be customized with your very own label. Visit www.jmattingly1845.com for details.

In honor of the "99.5" rating of its double-staved bourbon from a highly respected whiskey critic, J. Mattingly 1845 is offering both its Classic Bourbon and its online custom bourbon experience for just $99.50 each. Both bourbons use its proprietary double-staving process that adds additional charred oak staves to each barrel at just the right moment in its aging cycle to coax out extra flavor.

J. Mattingly's custom bourbon experience is unparalleled in the industry, allowing you to create your own bottle of J. Mattingly 1845's double-staved™ bourbon or rye. Choose your wax colors for the bottle's seal with options of red and green swirl, candy cane swirl, or your custom color combination. Then dream up your bottle's name. The J. Mattingly 1845 team will hand bottle it to your custom specifications and have it shipped to you or your gift recipient's door by the holidays if your order is placed by Dec. 16th. Priced normally at $155 per bottle, the $99.50 pricing is the lowest price ever offered for this unique and highly personalized gift and is only available from Wednesday, Nov. 27 through Tuesday, Dec. 3rd online at www.jmattingly1845.com .

J. Mattingly 1845's Classic Bourbon, a six-and-a-half-year blend of J. Mattingly's double-staved bourbon, is also offered online for $99.50, for a limited time. With whiskey reviewers describing it as "a real bourbon-lovers bourbon" and "thoroughly original and highly flavorful," this bourbon is a great buy with a savings of over $20.

"We've never offered these two bourbons at such a steep discount, but due to the excitement and critical acclaim around the launch of our Classic Bourbon earlier this year, we wanted to say 'thanks' to our fans with this special pricing," said Andrew Varga, founding partner, J. Mattingly 1845 Distillery. "In addition to our Classic Bourbon, we have our custom bourbon experience, which allows you to choose everything from the color of the wax on the seal to the name of your bottle. Either offering will please even the most challenging recipient on your list."

J. Mattingly 1845 Classic Bourbon and its custom bourbon creation experience are available online at jmattingly1845.com with the special $99.50 pricing available until Tuesday, Dec. 3rd. Gift cards are also available online and make the perfect present for that hard-to-buy-for bourbon connoisseur. Shipping is available to 46 U.S. States.

About J. Mattingly 1845 Distillery

The Mattingly family has been synonymous with distilling in Kentucky for more than two centuries, having a hand in the development of at least nine separate distilleries in the Commonwealth.

In 2010 Jeff Mattingly took up the family mantle and started his own craft bourbon business. Today, Jeff's son Cameron has joined the team as Vice President of Production, continuing the legacy into the latest generation for J. Mattingly Distillery 1845 in Frankfort, Kentucky. Together father and son offer their proprietary double-staving™ process as well as a custom bourbon blending experience unparalleled in the spirits industry, available on-site in Frankfort or online at www.JMattingly1845.com .

Media Contact:

Amy Preske

Booze PR

[email protected]

SOURCE J. Mattingly 1845 Distillery