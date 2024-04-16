J. P. King Auction Company and the H C Bailey Company announce a major real estate auction of 25 properties consisting of over 500 +/- acres

JACKSON, Miss., April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- These properties consist of 18 individual properties located in Hinds, Madison, and Rankin Counties, MS. Several of these properties have been under the same ownership for over 70 years.

Founded in the 1930s, the H. C. Bailey Company is a diversified, high-quality financial and real estate business operating throughout Mississippi. They are the developers of Colony Park, a 450-acre mixed-use development in Ridgeland, MS and the Lakes at Grandview, a 350-acre mixed-use development in the City of Madison, among other high-profile developments.

Jackson, Mississippi, USA skyline over the Capitol Building.

"My brother and sister and I along with some long-time partners have owned these properties for many years. I am now 84 years old, and we think it is time we dispose of these properties to make our affairs more manageable for our children and future generations of the family.", explains H. C. ("Buster") Bailey, the CEO of the closely held family company.

The properties scheduled for this auction include a variety of prime residential, commercial, and industrial properties. A sampling of the properties included in this auction are 200 +/- acres in Rankin County adjacent to the Federal Express Distribution Facility on Old Whitfield Road, a 26 +/- acre commercial development parcel in Ridgeland on Old Canton Road and County Line Road, a 33 +/- acre commercial parcel on Hwy 18 just south of the I-20 exit 40 interchange adjacent to McDonalds, two prime commercial properties on LeFleur Square off Old Canton Road in Jackson, a 48 +/- acre tract on Forest Hill and Cooper Roads in Jackson, and 47 +/- acres on Beasley and Livingston Roads in Jackson.

"We are excited to be working with the Baileys once again and are delighted to conduct this auction for them. Our first auction for them was more than 35 years ago, and was, at the time, the largest auction sale J. P. King Company had ever conducted.", according to Trey Perman, President and CEO of J. P. King Auction Company. This will be 4 online auctions with bids closing on May 9, May 14, May 16 and June 13. Complete details are available at www.jpking.com

J. P. King, headquartered in Rainbow City, Ala., has specialized in selling exclusive and unique properties on a national level for over 100 years. They are the nation's leading real estate auctioneer of high-value assets including private estates, ranches, commercial property, land tracts, and more. Individuals seeking additional information on how J. P. King can benefit them should contact us at (800) 558-5464 or visit www.jpking.com.

