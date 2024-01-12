J Sainsbury Digital Transformation Strategy Analysis Report 2023: Accelerators, Incubators, and Other Innovation Programs

News provided by

Research and Markets

12 Jan, 2024, 13:45 ET

DUBLIN, Jan. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "J Sainsbury - Digital Transformation Strategies" company profile has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report delves into the technological landscape of J Sainsbury, offering valuable insights into the company's tech endeavors. It sheds light on the digital transformation strategies and innovation programs employed by the company. Additionally, the report provides an overview of J Sainsbury's various technology initiatives, encompassing partnerships, product launches, and acquisitions.

Each of these initiatives is dissected to reveal its underlying technology theme, objectives, and the benefits it brings to the organization. Furthermore, the report offers details regarding J Sainsbury's estimated ICT budgets and highlights major ICT contracts that play a significant role in the company's tech operations.

J Sainsbury plc (Sainsbury's) is a multi-channel retailer that offers groceries, general merchandise, and clothing products through its retail outlets. The company operates supermarkets and convenience stores under the brand names Sainsbury's, Habitat, Tu, and Argos across the UK and Ireland.

These stores offer grocery, general merchandize, fruits and vegetables, meat and fish, dairy, eggs, juice, chilled and frozen food, pet food, baby and toddler products, beer, spirits, and wine.

In 2020, Sainsbury's teamed up with Essence, a digital media agency to aid accelerate retailers' digital marketing strategy.

Sainsbury joined forces with Digital Catapult, which backs the Made Smarter Technology Accelerator program, along with other six other partners to boost adoption of new technology to resolve challenges pertaining to retail industry.

Scope

  • Sainsbury's is trialing a virtual queuing system that allows customers to join a socially-distanced queue at its supermarkets on a smartphone app, eliminating the need for them to physically wait in line outside its supermarkets.
  • Sainsbury rolled out the SmartShop Mobile Pay app in more than 100 convenience stores that enables customers to make contactless payments without the need to wait in long queues at the checkout terminals.
  • Sainsbury's re-platformed its legacy e-commerce solution to IBM WebSphere Commerce and eight other systems, which enabled it to start offering multi-channel experience to customers, serving them through stores, websites, and mobile/tablet applications.
  • Sainsbury's introduced SmartShop stores in London, which enable customers to scan the products through SmartShop app, and make payment at checkout without waiting in long queues.
  • Sainsbury's proactively captures huge volumes of customer information including purchasing data, and data from Nectar loyalty program and applies data analytics and AI technology to derive valuable customer insights from it.

Reasons to Buy

  • Gain insights into J Sainsbury's tech operations.
  • Gain insights into its tech strategies and innovation initiatives.
  • Gain insights into its technology themes under focus.
  • Gain insights into various product launches, partnerships and acquisition strategies.

Key Topics Covered:

  • Overview
  • Digital Transformation Strategy
  • Accelerators, Incubators, and Other Innovation Programs
  • Technology Focus
  • Technology Initiatives
  • Acquisitions
  • Partnership and Investment Network Map
  • ICT Budget and Contracts
  • Key Executives
  • Contact the Publisher

For more information about this company profile visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/uft4pa

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected] 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

DHL Group Digital Transformation Strategy Analysis Report 2023: Innovation Programs, Initiatives, Investments Acquisitionss, Partnership, Investment & Acquisition Network Map, ICT Budget

DHL Group Digital Transformation Strategy Analysis Report 2023: Innovation Programs, Initiatives, Investments Acquisitionss, Partnership, Investment & Acquisition Network Map, ICT Budget

The "DHL Group - Digital Transformation Strategies" company profile has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. This report provides...
Europe Assessment of Stealth Fighter and Bomber Markets to 2025 and 2035: Unparalleled Options Offered by Long-Range Strike Bombers and Insights into On-going and Future Programs

Europe Assessment of Stealth Fighter and Bomber Markets to 2025 and 2035: Unparalleled Options Offered by Long-Range Strike Bombers and Insights into On-going and Future Programs

The "Europe Assessment of Stealth Fighter and Bomber Market: Analysis and Forecast, 2025-2035" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Retail

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Supermarkets

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.