JA Solar and BayWa r.e. Sign Strategic Solar Module Distribution Cooperation Agreement for Asia-Pacific Region

JA Solar Technology Co., Ltd.

29 Jun, 2023

BEIJING, June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- JA Solar and BayWa r.e. recently signed a strategic cooperation agreement for solar module distribution in the Asia-Pacific region, further strengthening the two parties' cooperation in the Asia-Pacific distribution market. The collaboration gives full play to their respective strengths in the photovoltaic (PV) field and bolsters the development of the distributed PV market in the region.

BayWa r.e. is a world-leading developer of renewable energy services and PV power plant projects, with extensive experience in the PV market. JA Solar and BayWa r.e. have established a long-term partnership in more than 30 countries and regions around the world, working together to provide quality products and solutions for local PV markets.

Junrhey Castro, Managing Director of BayWa r.e., said, " JA Solar has a proven track record in the industry for continuous technological innovation, stable financial strengths, high quality and reliable products, making it one of the most trusted PV Suppliers of BayWa r.e in the region and globally. The distribution partnership of high quality PV module solution forms a strategic fit to meet the needs of the growing business and customers in our region. We look forward to the signing of this agreement to further deepen exchange and cooperation between the two companies, while continuing to give full play to our respective advantages, creating even greater value in the Asia-Pacific PV market."

Steven Chen, Assistant President of JA Solar, said: "BayWa r.e. is committed to providing customers with high-quality PV solutions and has numerous excellent cases in the global market. It is an honor for JA Solar to establish a long-term cooperation with BayWa r.e. and the signing of this agreement marks a more stable partnership between JA Solar and BayWa r.e. We look forward to future collaborative efforts between both parties to promote the development of the Asia-Pacific PV market and boost the popularization and application of new PV energy."

About JA Solar

Founded in 2005, JA Solar is a manufacturer of high-performance photovoltaic products. With multiple manufacturing bases and 13 sales subsidiaries around the world, the company's business covers silicon wafers, cells, modules and photovoltaic power stations. JA Solar products are available in over 130 countries and regions and are used extensively in ground-mounted power plants, commercial & industrial rooftop PV systems and residential rooftop PV systems. By the end of Q1 2023, the cumulative shipment of JA Solar reached 140GW. With its advantages of continuous technological innovation, sound financial performance, and well-established global sales and service networks, JA Solar has been well received and highly recognized by customers from home and abroad. The company has been listed on Fortune China 500 and Global Top 500 New Energy Enterprises for several consecutive years.

