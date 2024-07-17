JA Solar Signs UN Women's Empowerment Principles

BEIJING, July 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On May 28, JA Solar officially signed the UN Women's Empowerment Principles. The company will integrate the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs) into its own strategy and operations, identifying relevant sustainable development goals related to the company and its value chain, and actively responsive actions to accelerate progress. By promoting gender equality and enhancing the empowerment of all women, JA Solar adheres to gender equality and equal pay for equal work, fully protecting the rights and interests of female employees and fostering an equal workplace environment.

JA Solar adheres to the principles of openness, fairness and impartiality in employment, strictly abides by relevant laws and regulations, such as the Labor Law of the People's Republic of China, the Labor Contract Law of the People's Republic of China, the Employment Promotion Law of the People's Republic of China, the Law of the People's Republic of China on the Protection of Women's Rights and Interests, and the Provisions on the Prohibition of Using Child Labor, and in accordance with international standards such as the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and the International Labour Organization Conventions, establishing a sound internal management system. At the same time, JA Solar firmly implements gender equality and equal pay policies for all employees, and in accordance with a series of national laws and regulations such as the Special Regulations on the Labor Protection of Female Employees, guarantees the labor rights and interests of female employees.

Previously, JA Solar officially committed to joining the Forward Faster initiative initiated by the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC) to accelerate progress toward achieving sustainable development goals including gender equality. JA Solar aims to achieve equal representation, participation, and leadership of women in all levels of management and to achieve equal pay for equal work by 2030. Additionally, JA Solar hopes to create an inclusive workplace by eliminating barriers that hinder women's entry into the workforce and creating an environment of mutual respect and empowerment for all employees.

In 2023, the total number of female employees participating in training was 368,336 person-times, with an average of 57.8 hours of training per female employee. JA Solar also attaches great importance to caring for female employees, providing them with maternity leave, parental leave, breastfeeding leave, and various special allowances. On Women's Day, relevant benefits are provided and corresponding entertainment activities are organized. 33% of the company's board of directors are female directors; and female supervisors account for 67% of the company's supervisory board.

