JA Solar Supplies Mono PERC Modules for the Largest Single-Rooftop Solar Project in MENA

BEIJING, Aug. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- JA Solar Holdings Co., Ltd., one of the world's leading manufacturers of high-performance solar power products, announced that it has supplied 3.2MW of mono PERC modules for Aramex's solar plant in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. This plant represents the largest single-rooftop solar project in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region to date.

Located in Dubai Logistics City, the rooftop project was constructed on a turnkey basis by IMG Solar FZE, a subsidiary of Izzat Marji Group in Jordan. The strong focus on excellent quality and pace resulted in the successful completion of the project. The rooftop solar project is expected to generate 5 million kWh of electricity per year, accounting for 60% of the electricity needs of Aramex's facility, and to reduce carbon dioxide emissions by 3,000 tons annually.

JA Solar supplied all of the mono PERC modules used in the project. The company is the core patent holder of PERC technology, and its PERC products were designed to withstand the climate in Dubai, which is known for hot temperatures, intense ultraviolet radiation, high winds and sandstorms. These high-performance modules can also resist high temperature and the abrasion of wind and sand, have higher reliability and power generation efficiency, and provide a solid guarantee for maximizing the power generation out of the system.

Mr. Cao Bo, Vice President of JA Solar, said, "We are committed to the research and development of mass-produced, high-efficiency solar modules. We will continue to provide customers with high-quality products and services and promote the healthy and sustainable development of the photovoltaic industry."

