JA Solar's DeepBlue 4.0 Pro Achieves Prestigious Wind Tunnel PV Module Certification from TÜV NORD

News provided by

JA Solar Technology Co., Ltd.

27 Dec, 2023, 21:34 ET

BEIJING, Dec. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- JA Solar's groundbreaking DeepBlue 4.0 Pro recently earned the coveted High-speed Wind Tunnel PV Module Certification from TÜV NORD. This significant certification affirms the DeepBlue 4.0 Pro's superior safety, reliability, and exceptional weather resistance performance, particularly in hurricane-prone regions such as high-altitude and offshore areas.

Continue Reading
JA Solar's DeepBlue 4.0 Pro Achieves Prestigious Wind Tunnel PV Module Certification from TÜV NORD
JA Solar's DeepBlue 4.0 Pro Achieves Prestigious Wind Tunnel PV Module Certification from TÜV NORD

TÜV NORD, a pioneer in the industry, is the first testing agency to introduce and conduct a high-speed wind tunnel certification for photovoltaic modules. The comprehensive standard for  modules under extreme wind conditions sets a high benchmark in the industry, detailing technical requirements for PV modules and their components during strong hurricanes.

DeepBlue 4.0 Pro is at the forefront of innovation, utilizing rectangular silicon wafers combined with cutting-edge technologies. These include the n-type high-efficiency Bycium+ cell technology and advanced high-density packaging techniques. The 72-cell version of this module series boasts an industry-leading power of 635W, making it the most powerful product in the 182 series. Moreover, the DeepBlue 4.0 Pro series exhibits several enhanced features such as lower power degradation, increased bifacial power generation, superior power temperature coefficient, and improved low-light performance. These advancements ensure more energy yield in challenging weather conditions. Based on the data from a one-year field test launched by JA Solar and TÜV NORD in Yinchuan, the n-type modules from JA Solar demonstrate an additional energy yield of approximately 3.9%. Additionally, the DeepBlue 4.0 Pro modules offer an advantage with their lower open-circuit voltage due to fewer cells, which minimizes the risk of hot spots. This design also allows for a greater number of modules per string, thus reducing the Balance of System (BOS) costs and the Levelized Cost of Electricity (LCOE). This translates to enhanced value for customers, reinforcing JA Solar's commitment to delivering high-quality, innovative PV solutions.

SOURCE JA Solar Technology Co., Ltd.

Also from this source

JA Solar Donates Supplies to Quake-hit Areas in Gansu Province

JA Solar Donates Supplies to Quake-hit Areas in Gansu Province

On December 18, a 6.2-magnitude earthquake struck Jishishan County in Linxia Hui Autonomous Prefecture of Northwest China's Gansu Province, causing...
JA Solar reconnue comme étant 100 % bancable selon l'étude de 2023 sur la bancabilité des marques de modules photovoltaïques de BNEF

JA Solar reconnue comme étant 100 % bancable selon l'étude de 2023 sur la bancabilité des marques de modules photovoltaïques de BNEF

Dans son enquête sur la bancabilité menée en 2023 auprès des fabricants de modules photovoltaïques (PV) et d'onduleurs, Bloomberg New Energy Finance...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Utilities

Image1

Alternative Energies

Image1

Electronic Components

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.