JA Worldwide Inducts 2023 Laureates into the Global Business Hall of Fame

BOSTON, June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Business Hall of Fame, presented by JA Worldwide, features entrepreneurs and business leaders spanning the last two centuries. From the inventor of blue jeans to the co-founder of one of the world's leading biotech companies, visitors to our digital showcase find inspiring influencers to kindle their entrepreneurial spirit.

About the Global Business Hall of Fame

The Global Business Hall of Fame inspires young people through stories and achievements of laureates who not only reflect JA's global reach, a wide range of industries and sectors, and diversity that reflects the students we serve, but who also act as a global force for good. Nominees for new laureates are grouped into two categories:

Leader: An executive-level professional who has led ventures with a large scope of responsibility, resources, and talent, the Leader's contributions have advanced the landscape of business with a focus on improving lives. The Leader is a role model who exhibits social values, inclusivity, and a global point of view.





Each of our new laureates joins an immersive, digital exhibit that—thanks to the support of Delta Air Lines, the Technology Sponsor for the Global Business Hall of Fame—looks and feels like a hall-of-fame exhibition.

The Global Business Hall of Fame 2023 Laureates

We're pleased to announce our 2023 Laureates:

Aline Flores (Leader/ Honduras ): Aline Flores is one of Honduras' and Central America's most accomplished women leaders. After serving in a number of roles at Grupo Flores, an automotive industry leader in Honduras , Aline currently serves as Executive Vice President and a union leader. Aline dreams of making Honduras a benchmark for sustainable development, promoting gender equity and youth leadership in the country, and inspiring young people in their entrepreneurial endeavors.





is one of and most accomplished women leaders. After serving in a number of roles at Grupo Flores, an automotive industry leader in , Aline currently serves as Executive Vice President and a union leader. Aline dreams of making a benchmark for sustainable development, promoting gender equity and youth leadership in the country, and inspiring young people in their entrepreneurial endeavors. Khalid Waleed Al Kudhair (Innovator/ Saudi Arabia ): Khalid Waleed Al Kudhair is the founder of Glowork, the first organization in the Gulf Cooperation Council dedicated to the recruitment and empowerment of women, with the goal of increasing gender diversity in the Saudi Arabian workforce. Glowork has been recognized for its job creation efforts by the United Nations, the International Labor Organization, and the World Bank.





is the founder of Glowork, the first organization in the Gulf Cooperation Council dedicated to the recruitment and empowerment of women, with the goal of increasing gender diversity in the Saudi Arabian workforce. Glowork has been recognized for its job creation efforts by the United Nations, the International Labor Organization, and the World Bank. Shiza Shahid (Innovator/ Pakistan ): Shiza Shahid is a social entrepreneur, investor, speaker, and women's rights advocate who co-founded the Malala Fund, started NOW Ventures, launched Our Place, and more. Shiza has been named to Time 's 30 under 30 World Changer and Forbes 30 under 30 Social Entrepreneur lists.





is a social entrepreneur, investor, speaker, and women's rights advocate who co-founded the Malala Fund, started NOW Ventures, launched Our Place, and more. Shiza has been named to 's 30 under 30 World Changer and 30 under 30 Social Entrepreneur lists. William Schawbel (Leader/ USA ): As a successful entrepreneur, William "Bill" Schawbel built his businesses by bringing innovation into the global consumer marketplace. Today, Bill is bringing innovation into the ways philanthropic endeavors can be supported. Bill Schawbel is recognized not only as a business leader but also as a social entrepreneur. He believes that by supporting causes that focus on education, entrepreneurship, and diversity, we can positively impact the world around us.

The Global Business Hall of Fame nomination process is designed to engage diverse stakeholders from around the world and to ensure protocols are followed in the selection of laureates. To ensure fairness and transparency, the annual process involves checking performed by PwC, the Global Process Integrity Partner of the Global Business Hall of Fame. PwC oversees JA Worldwide's processes for entry evaluation, manages the committee selection of finalists, and provides a platform for the Voting Jury.

About JA Worldwide

As one of the world's largest and most-impactful youth-serving NGOs, JA Worldwide delivers hands on, immersive learning in entrepreneurship, work readiness, and financial health. Reaching more than 15 million young people each year through nearly half a million teachers and business volunteers, JA Worldwide is one of few organizations with the scale, experience, and passion to build a brighter future for the next generation of innovators, entrepreneurs, and leaders. Visit us at jaworldwide.org.

