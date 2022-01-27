Jabord Launches Dynamic Interactive Company Pages for Employers

NEW YORK, N.Y., Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jabord, Inc., an interactive recruiting and branding platform, today announced the launch of its new company page product which utilizes rich digital content to engage and inform prospective candidates during the discovery phase when conducting research on a future employer. Jabord's product consolidates a firm's digital library of content across all mediums, including Facebook, YouTube, LinkedIn, the corporate website and more to deliver one access point for all corporate content, job opportunities and social feeds.

As the Great Resignation places its stamp on the future of work, employers need to work harder than ever to engage candidates through compelling digital content that showcases their corporate identity to a demographic that is increasingly focusing on remote or hybrid opportunities. With over 55% of the workforce set to be dominated by Millennials and Gen Z by 2025, combined with the shift to remote work today, the pressure is on employers to stand out, tell their story and differentiate themselves in a candidate driven employment market.

"Covid has certainly altered the future of work, with candidates wanting to be remote-first, hybrid-second and a return to the office is now becoming a last resort," said Eric Stutzke, Chief Growth Officer & Board Advisor of Jabord. "Employers need to be equipped with tools to easily bring the look, feel, and corporate culture of a company directly to the mobile device, tablet or desktop to candidates across the world, while being able to highlight critical initiatives such as diversity, corporate responsibility, mission/values and more. We are excited to introduce this product to the market and give companies a megaphone to help broadcast their story."

Jabord company pages will also have an analytics dashboard to alert employers on key metrics that will indicate what is most important to candidates when evaluating their page. In addition, companies can also directly post video or text-based job postings across the platform and can opt for candidates to apply with an interactive Jabord video resume.

Jabord is an interactive recruiting and branding platform that helps firms and candidates stand out through dynamic content. Employers create content-rich company pages that showcases the life, jobs and social feeds at a firm, providing candidates with an engaging and informative discovery process, while also being able to advertise directly to prospective applicants through video job postings. Candidates can create video resumes, apply to jobs and follow companies to stay informed of events, news and job openings.

