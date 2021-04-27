Jabra Launches Intelligent Camera Line-up for Insight-Driven Collaboration in the Hybrid World

The Jabra PanaCast range has been engineered to help businesses navigate the new flexible, hybrid way of working by combining immersive vision and video, world-leading audio technologies and cutting-edge Artificial Intelligence (AI) to completely reinvent meetings and collaboration.

When it comes to a solution for the office, organizations are often forced to choose between outstanding audio and high-definition video. Jabra PanaCast 50 addresses that by offering a plug and play solution to deliver the most immersive and engaging video experience available on the market today.

PanaCast 50: Immersive video and sound

The PanaCast 50 effectively takes on the role of the "director" of your meeting – intelligently adjusting the video stream to follow the action in the meeting. This allows Jabra PanaCast 50 to detect active speakers and the flow of conversation, delivering a remote meeting experience that's fully immersive and responsive. Three 13-megapixel cameras mounted in a high-precision multi-camera array create an immersive 180° field of view in Panoramic-4K that covers the whole room. From single person calls to full team meetings, this intelligent technology always includes everyone in the most optimal way.

Jabra PanaCast 50 features nine powerful Edge processors, including two state-of-the art Edge AI processors, specifically engineered for audio and video. This ultra-advanced system architecture enables the intelligent video bar to carry out real-time integration of audio, video and data. The PanaCast 50 also features eight beamforming microphones with precision voice detection which are backed up with intelligent algorithms that remove disruptive noise. Four powerful Jabra-engineered speakers – two 50mm woofers and two 20mm tweeters – in a zero-vibration stereo setup fill the room with premium, high-definition audio, while the latest two-way audio technology delivers more natural conversations.

The Jabra PanaCast 50 can also deliver two video streams simultaneously allowing the device to perform multiple functions at once. For instance, while one video stream is busy focusing on the meeting participants, the second can be used to focus on a particular area of interest in the room. The two video streams also enable a whiteboard sharing feature, which is built into the device itself – allowing whiteboard content to be captured and enhanced in real time. This is then streamed live within the meeting so every participant can see the whiteboard content and contribute to the discussion.

Insight-driven behavior

PanaCast 50 also delivers an independent data stream which provides anonymous people count meta-data as real-time numerical information. Because of its 180° field-of-view, PanaCast 50 can achieve 100% coverage of the meeting room which allows everyone to be counted.

The PanaCast 50 PeopleCount feature enables the system to compare that count with a customer-defined room capacity limit number to determine if the room utilization is over capacity. If the number of people exceeds that limit, visual and aural cues are provided to the people present, enabling them to make informed decisions for their safety and wellbeing.

Additionally, through the network interface, longer-term analytics data is available for IT administrators, enabling the business to make data-driven decisions about how they're utilizing their meeting spaces. Organizations will have an overview of how many rooms are being used, even when there is no active meeting, helping inform decisions on office space.

PanaCast 20: Superior security for video collaboration in your pocket

With the Jabra PanaCast 20, flexible workers can benefit from high-quality, secure video collaboration, no matter where they are, in a compact, portable and easy-to-use package. The device features AI that is managed on-device with Edge processing – and advanced experiences are generated directly on the device without extra data being sent to the cloud for processing, or the need to install additional software. For those using the camera, it has a built-in lens cover to guarantee privacy, and prevent the camera being left "on" accidentally, adding an extra layer of 'peace of mind' for the user.

The PanaCast 20 delivers 4K Ultra HD Video, HDR video as well as personalized Intelligent Zoom, which always frames the main user properly, regardless of their environment. It also features automatic lighting correction.

"Extraordinary times call for extraordinary solutions and we believe the new Jabra PanaCast 50 and PanaCast 20 deliver just that," said Aurangzeb Khan, Senior Vice President of Intelligent Vision Systems at Jabra. "We are happy to present the PanaCast 50, the first video bar to combine world-leading Jabra audio with our unique 180° field of view and unique room usage insights, for inclusive, collaborative meetings in the new normal. The time is now to start thinking about future-proofing offices, creating optimal collaboration circumstances for flexible hybrid workers and to ensure maximum productivity as your teams return. We invite businesses, organizations and institutions all around the world to experience audio and video like never before with the Jabra PanaCast intelligent devices."

For more information on the Jabra PanaCast line click here

Jabra PanaCast 50 Key features and specifications:

Astounding sound from the world leaders in professional audio

Unique 180° field of view keeps everyone in the picture at a safe distance 1

Virtual Director intelligently adjusts the video in real time for more immersive meetings 1

Safety Capacity and Room Usage Insights generates anonymous room occupancy data for all your meeting rooms at once

Network-connected system enables easy remote management and data delivery

Real-time whiteboard streaming for more inclusive remote collaboration

Uniquely advanced system architecture and built-in dual Edge AI processors powers a range of intelligent features

Plug-and-play for fast setup and maximum ease of use

Easy installation, with a choice of wall mount, table stand and screen mount (VESA) 2

Works with Microsoft Teams, Microsoft Teams Rooms, Zoom, and Zoom Rooms, and optimized for all leading UC platforms

Jabra PanaCast 50: Available beginning June 15, 2021 in Black and Grey, MSRP: $1195

For more information on the Jabra PanaCast 50 click here

Jabra PanaCast 20 Key features and specifications:

Personalized Intelligent Zoom

Intelligent Light Optimization

Picture-in-Picture feature - users can define and easily integrate a second video stream within their main picture

4k Ultra, HDR video

Ultra, HDR video Edge AI processing – adding advanced experiences processing and an additional layer of security for flexible working from anywhere

Plug-and-play connectivity for instant collaboration

Works with Microsoft Teams, Zoom and optimized for all leading UC platforms

Jabra PanaCast 20: Available beginning August 1, 2021 in black, MSRP: $299

For more information on the Jabra PanaCast 20 click here

*includes wall mount

1 Choose between Virtual Director and Intelligent Zoom via Jabra Direct and Jabra Xpress

2 Table Stand and Screen Mount sold separately

About Jabra

Jabra is a world leading brand in audio, video, and collaboration solutions – engineered to empower consumers and businesses. Proudly part of the GN Group, we are committed to letting people hear more, do more, and be more than they ever thought possible. Jabra engineering excellence leads the way, building on 150 years of pioneering work within the GN Group. This allows us to create integrated tools for contact centers, offices, and collaboration that help professionals work more productively from anywhere; and true wireless headphones and earbuds that let consumers better enjoy calls, music, and media. The GN Group, founded in 1869, operates in 100 countries and delivers innovation, reliability, and ease of use. GN employs 6,500 people and in 2020 reported annual revenue of DKK 13.4bn. The Jabra brand accounts for approx. DKK 8.7bn and employs 1,900 people. GN makes life sound better and is Nasdaq Copenhagen listed. www.jabra.com © 2021 GN Audio A/S. All rights reserved. Jabra® is a registered trademark of GN Audio A/S. All other trademarks included herein are the property of their respective owners (design and specifications are subject to change without notice).

