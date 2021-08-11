JACEP Open Publication Highlights Potential of Lucia AFib App to Improve Guideline Treatment of Atrial Fibrillation in the ER

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lucia Health Guidelines , a company applying machine learning at the point of care in the treatment of atrial fibrillation (AFib), today announced the publication of its AIM-HIGHER proof-of-concept study in the Journal of the American College of Emergency Physicians (JACEP) Open.

"Effective therapies exist to reduce the risk of stroke associated with AFib and yet large gaps in care persist," said Dr. Frank Peacock, Vice Chair of Research in emergency medicine at Baylor College of Medicine speaking of the 50-80% of patients discharged from the ER without guideline anticoagulation. "As emergency medicine doctors are asked to do more, including managing chronic conditions in patients we only see briefly, clinical decision support tools like this hold promise in closing gaps in care – especially AFib."

The retrospective study, "Artificial Intelligence Machine Learning for the Detection and Treatment of Atrial Fibrillation in the Emergency Department Setting (AIM-HIGHER)," looked at the feasibility of using a point-of-care mobile application to improve guideline-consistent treatment of AFib in the emergency department. Lucia's machine learning algorithm allows non-cardiology clinicians to detect AFib on an electrocardiogram (ECG) and initiate guideline-recommended treatment. Results found that the Lucia AFib App offered guideline-consistent treatment recommendations in 98.3% of the 297 patients studied, compared to 78.5% for the standard of care.

"This is an important validation milestone suggesting ER clinicians can use the Lucia AFib App at the point of care to improve guideline management of AFib" said, Dr. GilAnthony Ungab, Co-founder of Lucia Health Guidelines and a cardiac electrophysiologist whose father suffered a stroke from undiagnosed AFib. "Artificial intelligence and machine learning hold great promise in supplementing clinical care where specialists aren't readily available. The emergency department is a critical access point for many Americans in low-income and underserved communities, making this an important touchpoint to ensure patients receive primary prevention of stroke."

About Lucia Health Guidelines

Lucia Health Guidelines is a medical technology company creating clinical decision support tools for the point of care. Lucia is committed to using technology to improve guideline-based care in an effort to close gaps and improve health equity. Trained by leading cardiac electrophysiologists, Lucia's machine learning algorithm allows any clinician to confidently confirm atrial fibrillation on an electrocardiogram in order to initiate care.

Contact

Mathew Rothway

[email protected]

SOURCE Lucia Health Guidelines

Related Links

www.luciaguidelines.com

