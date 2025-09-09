Jack Azagury Appointed as Chair of Global Consulting Firm BRG

WASHINGTON, Sept. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Global expert services and consulting firm BRG today announced the appointment of Jack Azagury as Chair of the Board.

Azagury has also been appointed as a senior advisor to TowerBrook Capital—BRG's majority equity investor—where he will play a broader role in advising TowerBrook's portfolio companies in the business services sector and work closely with the sector investment team to identify and evaluate future opportunities.

Azagury's appointment to TowerBrook and as chair of BRG's board follows his 29-year career at Accenture, where he most recently served as group chief executive for consulting, leading Accenture's global consulting team, its 42 industries and enterprise functions, and serving on the company's Executive and Global Management committees. He brings extensive international experience from the UK, France, Japan and the U.S. and has held senior roles including market unit lead for the U.S. Northeast and lead for North America Resources.

Azagury has deep strategy, technology and operational experience and is a recognized thought leader on digital and artificial intelligence (AI)-based transformation, operational improvement programs and the energy industry. He is a frequent speaker and author on these topics.

Tri MacDonald, BRG's chief executive officer and president, said: "We are delighted to be welcoming Jack to our board. His leadership experience within the professional services sector will bring further insight and momentum to our ambitious growth plans. His focus on innovation, his international experience and the strength of his thought leadership align perfectly with the core qualities that BRG is built on and that have driven our 15 years of growth to date."

Azagury commented: "I'm excited to embark on my next chapter as a senior advisor to TowerBrook and to be working with BRG. Both firms' commitment to building enduring, resilient and responsible businesses deeply aligns with my own values and experience in leading global teams and helping clients through their large-scale transformations. I look forward to working with TowerBrook and with BRG to help these very talented teams achieve their full potential."

About BRG

BRG combines world-leading academic credentials with world-tested business expertise, purpose-built for agility and connectivity, which sets us apart—and gets our clients ahead.

Our top-tier experts include experienced industry leaders, renowned academics and leading-edge data scientists. Together, they bring a diversity of proven real-world experience to economics, disputes and investigations; corporate finance; and performance improvement services that address the most complex challenges for organizations across the globe.

Our unique structure nurtures the interdisciplinary relationships that give us the edge, laying the groundwork for more informed insights and more original, incisive thinking from diverse perspectives that, when paired with our global reach and resources, make us uniquely capable to address our clients' challenges.

Visit thinkbrg.com to learn more.

About TowerBrook Capital Partners

TowerBrook Capital Partners is a modern value investor focused primarily on transforming services businesses across four sectors in Europe and North America: business services, consumer products and services, financial services and healthcare. TowerBrook champions founders, entrepreneurs and management teams as they grow and transform their companies, helping them become long-lasting leaders in their industries. Informed by deep industry expertise, TowerBrook develops theses and then targets and invests with intentionality to build portfolios that deliver meaningful customer and shareholder value, and have a positive impact on society. TowerBrook has $25 billion of assets under management and invests through private equity, structured opportunities, growth & impact, and strategic partnerships, offering flexibility across the capital structure. TowerBrook takes an entrepreneurial, multinational, single-team approach and since inception in 2000, the firm has invested in more than 110 companies on both sides of the Atlantic. TowerBrook is the first mainstream private equity firm to be certified as a B Corporation, demonstrating leadership in commitment to responsible business practices.

For more information, please visit www.towerbrook.com

