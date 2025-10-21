BRG Names Romy Abrantes-Metz as Global Leader of Digital Economy and Platform Markets Practice

Renowned economist and testifying expert to guide BRG's next phase of the practice's growth and evolution

EMERYVILLE, Calif., Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Global consulting and expert services firm BRG announced that Dr. Rosa (Romy) M. Abrantes-Metz has been appointed global leader of the firm's Digital Economy and Platform Markets practice. She succeeds Dr. David Evans, who launched and led the practice and will continue to serve as a managing director at BRG. The team also consists of experts in platform economics and specialists in big data including Dr.Aleksandra Boutin, Dr. Xavier Boutin, Dr. Kai-Uwe Kuhn and David Parker. In addition, BRG has relationships with top economic scholars including Professor Richard Schmalensee.

Abrantes-Metz, one of the world's leading economists specializing in antitrust and digital markets, brings decades of experience advising clients on high-stakes litigation, regulatory and policy matters across platforms and multisided markets. She has testified in major cases involving leading global technology firms and financial institutions. Her pioneering work on detecting market manipulation and collusion through data-driven analysis has been cited in both academic and enforcement settings worldwide.

Most recently, Abrantes-Metz testified on behalf of the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) and Department of State's case against Google in the ad tech sector, where her analyses informed important aspects of digital platform market structure and competition dynamics. She has also advised clients on issues spanning online advertising, e-commerce, financial services and emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) and blockchain.

"Romy is a visionary leader whose expertise sits squarely at the intersection of data, economics and regulatory strategy," said Dr. David Sunding, BRG's Vice Chairman and leader of the firm's global Economics, Disputes & Investigations business line. "Her ability to bridge complex economic analysis with real-world implications for businesses and regulators alike makes her the ideal person to lead this next phase of the practice's evolution."

Under Abrantes-Metz's leadership, BRG's Digital Economy and Platform Markets practice will continue to advise global law firms, technology companies and government agencies—including the Federal Trade Commission, DOJ and European Commission—on issues involving platform economics, digital competition, data analytics and AI.

"The digital economy continues to redefine how markets function and how regulators respond," said Abrantes-Metz. "BRG's deep bench of testifying experts, data scientists and strategists enables us to help clients navigate these shifts with rigor and foresight. I'm honored to lead this exceptional team as we continue building on the foundation David Evans established."

