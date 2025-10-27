Jack Azagury Named Chair of the Board of Eisner Advisory Group

NEW YORK, Oct. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Global business advisor EisnerAmper announces that Jack Azagury has been appointed chair of the board for Eisner Advisory Group LLC.

Jack Azagury

Jack recently joined transatlantic investment firm TowerBrook Capital Partners as a senior advisor to the Business Services sector. Prior to joining TowerBrook Capital Partners, Jack served as group chief executive for consulting at Accenture, leading Accenture's global consulting team, including its 42 industries and enterprise functions, and serving on the company's Executive and Global Management Committees. He brings extensive international experience from the UK, France, Japan, and the US, and has held senior roles including market unit lead for the US Northeast and lead for North America Resources.

"I look forward to working with Jack and leveraging his knowledge and experiences as the firm continues its rapid growth and transformation," said Eisner Advisory Group CEO Charly Weinstein.

"It's a privilege to work alongside Charly and the EisnerAmper team as they continue to set new standards for the business advisory profession. I'm excited to contribute to the firm's continued success and innovation," said Jack.

About EisnerAmper

EisnerAmper, one of the largest business consulting firms in the world, is comprised of EisnerAmper LLP, a licensed independent CPA firm that provides client attest services; and Eisner Advisory Group LLC, an alternative practice structure that provides business advisory, tax and non-attest services in accordance with all applicable laws, regulations, standards and codes of conduct. Clients are in all sectors and leverage a complete menu of service offerings. Our combined entities include approximately 475 partners and 4,700 employees. For more information, please visit eisneramper.com, and be sure to follow us on X, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

SOURCE EisnerAmper