Jack Falvey is CEO of Falvey Insurance Group, Effective January

Falvey Insurance Group

Jan 06, 2025, 11:00 ET

Announces Further Leadership Changes

NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I., Jan. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the news of Mike Falvey's appointment to Executive Chairman, Jack Falvey officially assumed the role of CEO of Falvey Insurance Group effective January 1, 2025. Jack joined Falvey in 2013 as a business analyst, continued onto VP of Group Operations, and most recently occupied the Chief Operating Officer role. Throughout Jack's tenure, he has placed strong emphasis on digital transformation, data, and innovation.

Jack implemented further leadership changes moving into the new year:

Eric Newman as Chief Risk Officer
Eric Newman will serve as Chief Risk Officer, continuing to lead critical areas including claims, loss prevention, recoveries, and risk intelligence. Eric has been with Falvey for 17 years, and was most recently EVP, Claims, Loss Prevention, and Recoveries.

Brody Karn as Chief Operating Officer
Brody Karn will assume the role of Chief Operating Officer. In this new role, Brody will oversee Business Intelligence & Innovation, IT, Legal & Compliance, and Capacity. Brody has been with Falvey for 3 years, beginning as a legal intern, and was most recently Associate Counsel.

Brad Eldridge as Chief Growth Officer
Brad Eldridge will transition to the role of Chief Growth Officer, focusing on leading the production of Falvey Insurance Group. In this capacity, Brad will oversee Business Development, Marketing, and the Wholesale brokerage.

Falvey is also excited to welcome a new hire to the organization and leadership team:

Emmy Falvey as SVP - Head of Capacity
Emmy Falvey will assume the role of Senior Vice President, Head of Capacity effective January 15, 2025. Emmy will be based in London, responsible for managing all market relationships, and was most recently with Westfield Specialty.

Jack comments, "As I step into the role of Chief Executive Officer, I do so with a clear vision for the future of Falvey and the utmost confidence in the leadership team that will help guide us there. This organization has always been defined by its talent, ambition, and commitment to excellence—and I know that we will continue to build on those strengths as we move forward. I am honored to lead Falvey through this exciting time."

About Falvey Insurance Group

Falvey Insurance Group is one group with many solutions, distinguishing itself through its robust product offerings that extend beyond premium coverage, providing clients and broker partners with a suite of added-value services at no additional cost. Our commitment to excellence over decades has earned us a reputation for exceeding client expectations and prioritizing their needs. A broker agreement with Falvey opens up access to our comprehensive product lineup and seamless claim handling and loss control experience, backed by our World-Class service from any of our underwriting teams. Learn more about Falvey at falveyinsurancegroup.com.

