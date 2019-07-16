Jack Henry & Associates Elevates Steve Tomson to Vice President

MONETT, Mo., July 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Jack Henry & Associates, Inc.® (NASDAQ: JKHY) is a leading provider of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for the financial services industry. Today, the company announced that Steve Tomson, General Manager of Sales and Marketing, has been promoted to Vice President of Sales and Marketing.

Tomson worked for IBM before joining Peerless Group, Inc. in 1991. He joined Jack Henry in 1998 through the acquisition of Peerless where he served as President. Tomson is best known for bringing groups together and fostering collaboration and teamwork among them. In 2001, he assumed the role of General Manager of Jack Henry's Complementary Solutions Group where he managed a deployment and support team of nearly 300 product and industry specialists. In 2005, he became the Director of Sales for Jack Henry's ProfitStars® division where he integrated the sales groups from more than 15 acquired companies into one highly effective sales team.

When Jack Henry aligned its sales and marketing functions under one leader in 2016, Tomson accepted the position of General Manager of Sales and Marketing where he oversees the combined sales and marketing responsibilities across all three of Jack Henry's brands: Jack Henry Banking®, Symitar®, and ProfitStars. Since stepping into this role, he has significantly elevated Jack Henry's sales culture, streamlining strategies and operational processes in a way that enhances the customer experience and fosters the company's success.

David Foss, President and CEO of Jack Henry & Associates, stated, "I am thrilled to announce that Steve is being promoted to Vice President. His sales and marketing expertise, unmatched leadership skills, and commitment to customer satisfaction have fueled our company's growth for more than a decade. I'm grateful for everything he has done to build top-performing teams at Jack Henry and congratulate him on this well-deserved promotion."

Tomson holds a bachelor's degree in Business Administration from the University of Texas at Austin. He and his wife reside in Plano, Texas and they have three grown daughters.

About Jack Henry & Associates, Inc.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc.® (NASDAQ: JKHY) is a leading provider of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for the financial services industry. The S&P company's solutions serve more than 9,000 customers nationwide and are marketed and supported through three primary brands. Jack Henry Banking® supports banks ranging from community banks to multi-billion-dollar institutions with information processing solutions. Symitar® is a leading provider of information processing solutions for credit unions of all sizes. ProfitStars® provides highly specialized products and services that enable financial institutions of every asset size and charter, and diverse corporate entities to mitigate and control risks, optimize revenue and growth opportunities, and contain costs. Additional information is available at www.jackhenry.com.

