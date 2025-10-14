Jack Henry Named to the 2025 America's Top 100 Most Loved Workplaces® List

Fi nancial technology company ranked 12th among U.S. companies recognized for culture, employee growth, and retention.

MONETT, Mo., Oct. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Jack Henry™ (Nasdaq: JKHY) has once again been recognized as one of America's Top 100 Most Loved Workplaces®, placing No. 12 out of 100 companies. This is the fourth consecutive year Jack Henry has ranked in the top 20 on this prestigious list.

"It's an honor to once again be recognized as one of America's Most Loved Workplaces," said Jack Henry President and CEO Greg Adelson. "Our consistent inclusion on this list showcases the meaningful work of our associates and how much they believe in themselves, each other, and our company as a whole. Their passion and commitment make this recognition possible."

The rankings, published as a custom feature in The Wall Street Journal, highlight 100 organizations across industries that are transforming employee experience and redefining retention strategies in today's economy.

"These companies aren't just attracting top talent — they've cracked the code on how to keep employees engaged and thriving," said Louis Carter, Founder and CEO of Best Practice Institute and creator of the Most Loved Workplaces® certification and annual rankings. "America's Top 100 Most Loved Workplaces® prove that when you help employees become who they want to be, they'll help your company become what it needs to be."

Methodology

To compile this list, the Best Practice Institute, (BPI) conducted research using the proprietary Love of Workplace Index® and advanced sentiment analysis. This methodology captures how employees truly experience their workplace – measuring emotional connection, collaboration, respect, alignment of values, and achievement. More than 2.8 million U.S. employees were surveyed across companies of all sizes and industries. Additionally, hundreds of executives were also interviewed to provide context on culture, leadership, and strategy. Companies represented more than fifty industries, from financial services, to healthcare, technology, construction, and more. This independent validation ensures the rankings reflect both the lived experiences of employees and a rigorous external assessment of workplace practices.

About Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. ®

Jack Henry™ (Nasdaq: JKHY) is a well-rounded financial technology company that strengthens connections between financial institutions and the people and businesses they serve. We are an S&P 500 company that prioritizes openness, collaboration, and user centricity – offering banks and credit unions a vibrant ecosystem of internally developed modern capabilities as well as the ability to integrate with leading fintechs. For nearly 50 years, Jack Henry has provided technology solutions to enable clients to innovate faster, strategically differentiate, and successfully compete while serving the evolving needs of their accountholders. We empower approximately 7,400 clients with people-inspired innovation, personal service, and insight-driven solutions that help reduce the barriers to financial health. Additional information is available at jackhenry.com.

About Most Loved Workplace ®

Most Loved Workplace® is a global certification and recognition platform powered by Best Practice Institute. Organizations certified as Most Loved Workplaces® outperform peers in retention, productivity, and customer satisfaction. Based on the Love of Workplace Index®, the model is featured in the bestselling book In Great Company (McGraw-Hill, 2019).

About Best Practice Institute (BPI)

Best Practice Institute (BPI) is a leadership development and benchmark research organization that partners with corporations worldwide to optimize culture, performance, and talent strategy. BPI is the exclusive certifier and research body behind Most Loved Workplace®.

