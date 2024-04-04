Jack Henry & Associates Establishes Endowed Scholarship Fund in Memory of Board Member Laura Kelly

MONETT, Mo., April 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Jack Henry & Associates Inc.® (Nasdaq: JKHY) announced today the creation of an endowed scholarship fund in memory of Board Member Laura Kelly, who passed away on March 15, 2024.

Jack Henry will create an endowment of the existing Kelly Academic Excellence Scholarship at Samford University's Brock School of Business, which was established by Kelly and her husband, John Kelly, in 2016. The endowment will serve to recognize and support outstanding female students currently enrolled in Samford's Brock School of Business, where Kelly served on the Advisory Board for nine years.

"Laura served as a dedicated member of our company's Board for more than 10 years and will be greatly missed," said Jack Henry Board Chair and CEO David Foss. "This endowment will honor Laura's passion for supporting female business students and make a meaningful impact on future generations."

Kelly graduated Summa Cum Laude from Samford University in 1978 and earned a Master of Business Administration degree from Auburn University before attaining her Certified Public Accountant accreditation. A member of the Jack Henry Board since 2013, Kelly chaired the Governance Committee and served on the Risk and Compliance Committee.

A former Managing Director of CoreLogic, Kelly served as President of The Columbia Institute, a mortgage industry education affiliate. Her prior experiences include senior leadership roles at Dun & Bradstreet Corporation, American Express Company, and MasterCard Worldwide Inc.

For more information about the Kelly Academic Excellence Endowed Scholarship or to make a contribution, please visit https://www.givecampus.com/campaigns/5128/donations/new?designation=kellyacademicexcellenceendowedscholarship&.

