Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2020 Results

GAAP Results for the Quarter

Revenue for the quarter ended December 31, 2019 increased to $419.1 million, which is 9% growth over the second quarter of fiscal 2019. Operating income increased 6% to $93.7 million and net income increased 6% to $72.1 million, or $0.94 per diluted share, compared to the second quarter of fiscal 2019. The increase in operating income was driven by organic growth in both our services and support and processing lines of revenue and higher deconversion fees quarter over quarter. The increase in net income is primarily attributable to the growth in both our lines of revenue and higher deconversion fees discussed above.

For the six months ended December 31, 2019, revenue increased to $857.1 million, which is 10% growth over the six months ended December 31, 2018. Operating income increased 11% over the prior year-to-date period to $211.9 million. Net income totaled $161.5 million, or $2.10 per diluted share, an increase of 6% compared to the six months ended December 31, 2018. The increase in operating income was driven by organic growth in both our services and support and processing lines of revenue and higher deconversion fees in the year-to-date period over the prior year-to-date period. The increase in net income is primarily attributable to the growth in both our lines of revenue and higher deconversion fees discussed above, partially offset by the increase in effective tax rate compared to the prior-year period.

Non-GAAP Results for the Quarter

For the quarter ended December 31, 2019, adjusted revenue increased 8% to $409.4 million and adjusted operating income increased 6% to $86.7 million, compared to the prior-year quarter.

For the six months ended December 31, 2019, adjusted revenue increased 9% to $830.1 million and adjusted operating income increased 8% to $191.2 million compared to the six months ended December 31, 2018 (see Non-GAAP Impact of Deconversion Fees and Acquisitions on page 4).

According to David Foss, President and CEO, "We are very pleased to report another quarter of strong revenue, operating income and net income growth. We continue to see very strong demand for Jack Henry technology solutions in the markets we serve and our sales teams had another outstanding quarter. We are now half way through the fiscal year and sales bookings are 18% ahead of where we were at this time during last year's record sales year. I would like to thank all of our associates for their continued commitment to our customers and their ongoing success."

Operating Results

Revenue, operating expenses, operating income, and net income for the three and six months ended December 31, 2019, as compared to the three and six months ended December 31, 2018, were as follows:

Revenue (Unaudited)

















(In Thousands) Three Months Ended

December 31, %

Change

Six Months Ended

December 31, %

Change

2019

2018



2019

2018

Revenue

















Services & Support $ 255,204



$ 237,322

8 %

$ 534,012



$ 483,890

10 % Percentage of Total Revenue 61 %

61 %



62 %

62 %

Processing 163,915



148,953

10 %

323,112



294,928

10 % Percentage of Total Revenue 39 %

39 %



38 %

38 %

Total Revenue 419,119



386,275

9 %

$ 857,124



$ 778,818

10 %

Total revenue increased 9% for the second quarter of fiscal 2020 compared to the same period last year. The increased revenue in the services and support line for the second quarter of fiscal 2020 was primarily driven by the growth in data processing and hosting fees, as well as increased implementation fees primarily related to our private cloud offerings and consulting fee revenue, quarter over quarter. The increase in processing revenue was mainly driven by increased transaction volumes within card processing and remittance fees within processing revenue. Deconversion fees, which are included within services and support, increased $1.1 million compared to the second quarter of the prior year. Excluding deconversion fees from both periods, and revenue from the fiscal 2020 acquisition, total adjusted revenue increased 8% for the second quarter of fiscal 2020 compared to the same quarter of fiscal 2019.

compared to the second quarter of the prior year. Excluding deconversion fees from both periods, and revenue from the fiscal 2020 acquisition, total adjusted revenue increased 8% for the second quarter of fiscal 2020 compared to the same quarter of fiscal 2019. Total revenue increased 10% for the six months ended December 31, 2019 compared to the same period last year. For the six months ended December 31, 2019 , deconversion fees increased $8.1 million compared to the prior year-to-date period. Excluding deconversion fees from both periods and revenue from the fiscal 2020 acquisition, total adjusted revenue increased 9%. The increase in the services and support line was primarily driven by the growth in data processing and hosting fees, as well as increased software usage, hardware revenue, consulting fee revenue, and implementation fees primarily related to our private cloud offerings when compared to the prior year-to-date period . All components of processing revenue increased for the year-to-date period.

compared to the same period last year. For the six months ended , deconversion fees increased compared to the prior year-to-date period. Excluding deconversion fees from both periods and revenue from the fiscal 2020 acquisition, total adjusted revenue increased 9%. The increase in the services and support line was primarily driven by the growth in data processing and hosting fees, as well as increased software usage, hardware revenue, consulting fee revenue, and implementation fees primarily related to our private cloud offerings when compared to the prior year-to-date period . All components of processing revenue increased for the year-to-date period. For the second quarter of fiscal 2020, core segment revenue increased 7% to $138.4 million from $129.7 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2019. Payments segment revenue increased 10% to $152.0 million , from $138.0 million in the same quarter last year. Revenue from the complementary segment increased 10% to $113.5 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2020 from $103.3 million in the same quarter of fiscal 2019. Revenue in the corporate and other segment remained consistent at $15.2 million , compared to $15.3 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2019.

from in the second quarter of fiscal 2019. Payments segment revenue increased 10% to , from in the same quarter last year. Revenue from the complementary segment increased 10% to in the second quarter of fiscal 2020 from in the same quarter of fiscal 2019. Revenue in the corporate and other segment remained consistent at , compared to for the second quarter of fiscal 2019. For the six months ended December 31, 2019 , revenue in the core segment increased 9% to $294.3 million , compared to $268.9 million for the six months ended December 31, 2018 . Payments segment revenue increased 11% to $301.8 million from $272.2 million for the prior year-to-date period. Complementary segment revenue increased 10% to $230.7 million , up from $209.0 million in the prior year-to-date period. Revenue from the corporate and other segment increased 6% to $30.4 million for the six months ended December 31, 2019 from $28.8 million for the six months ended December 31, 2018 .

Operating Expenses and Operating Income

(Unaudited, In Thousands) Three Months Ended

December 31, %

Change

Six Months Ended

December 31, %

Change



2019

2018



2019

2018



Cost of Revenue $ 249,267



$ 227,284

10 %

$ 495,058



$ 447,396

11 %

Percentage of Total Revenue 59 %

59 %



58 %

57 %



Research and Development 27,187



23,990

13 %

51,778



48,016

8 %

Percentage of Total Revenue 6 %

6 %



6 %

6 %



Selling, General, & Administrative 48,961



46,797

5 %

98,396



91,979

7 %

Percentage of Total Revenue 12 %

12 %



11 %

12 %



Total Operating Expenses 325,415



298,071

9 %

645,232



587,391

10 %

Operating Income $ 93,704



$ 88,204

6 %

$ 211,892



$ 191,427

11 %

Operating Margin 22 %

23 %



25 %

25 %





Cost of revenue increased 10% for the second quarter of fiscal 2020 compared to the second quarter of fiscal 2019, but remained consistent as a percentage of revenue. Excluding costs related to deconversions and the fiscal 2020 acquisition, the adjusted cost of revenue increase was 9%. The increase was primarily due to higher costs associated with our card processing platform and higher personnel costs.

For the six months ended December 31, 2019 , cost of revenue increased 11% compared to the equivalent period of the prior year, and increased 1% as a percentage of revenue. Excluding costs related to deconversions and the fiscal 2020 acquisition, adjusted cost of revenue increased 10%. The increase was primarily due to higher costs associated with our card processing platform, increases in related revenue, and higher personnel costs.

, cost of revenue increased 11% compared to the equivalent period of the prior year, and increased 1% as a percentage of revenue. Excluding costs related to deconversions and the fiscal 2020 acquisition, adjusted cost of revenue increased 10%. The increase was primarily due to higher costs associated with our card processing platform, increases in related revenue, and higher personnel costs. Research and development expense increased 13% for the second quarter and 8% for the year-to-date period of fiscal 2020. This increase was primarily due to increased personnel costs. Headcount increased 4% at December 31, 2019 compared to a year ago. The quarter and year-to-date research and development expense remained consistent with the prior year quarter and year-to-date period as a percentage of total revenue.

compared to a year ago. The quarter and year-to-date research and development expense remained consistent with the prior year quarter and year-to-date period as a percentage of total revenue. Selling, general, and administrative expense for both the second quarter and year-to-date period of fiscal 2020 increased mainly due to increased personnel costs primarily due to a 2% increase in headcount over the prior-year period and pay raises during the trailing twelve-month period. Selling, general, and administrative expense for the quarter remained consistent with the prior-year quarter as a percentage of total revenue. Selling, general, and administrative expense for the year-to-date period decreased 1% as a percentage of total revenue compared to the prior-year period due to ongoing cost control efforts.

For the second quarter of fiscal 2020, operating income increased 6% to $93.7 million , which is 22% of revenue, compared to $88.2 million , which was 23% of revenue in the second quarter of fiscal 2019. For the year-to-date period, operating income increased 11% to $211.9 million , which is 25% of revenue, compared to operating income of $191.4 million , which was 25% of revenue, for the six months ended December 31, 2018 .

Net Income

(Unaudited, In Thousands, Except Per Share Data) Three Months Ended

December 31, %

Change

Six Months Ended

December 31, %

Change

2019

2018



2019

2018

Income Before Income Taxes $ 93,894



$ 88,308

6 %

$ 212,433



$ 191,674

11 % Provision for Income Taxes 21,796



20,219

8 %

50,965



40,034

27 % Net Income $ 72,098



$ 68,089

6 %

$ 161,468



$ 151,640

6 % Diluted earnings per share $ 0.94



$ 0.88

7 %

$ 2.10



$ 1.96

7 %

Provision for income taxes increased in the second quarter, with an effective tax rate at 23.2% of income before income taxes, compared to 22.9% for the same quarter of the prior year. The increase in the effective tax rate in the second quarter of fiscal 2020 was primarily due to the change in the impact of share-based compensation quarter-over-quarter.

For the six months ended December 31, 2019 , provision for income taxes increased, with an effective tax rate at 24.0% of income before income taxes, compared to 20.9% for the same period last year. The increase to the Company's tax rate was primarily due to the difference in impact of stock-based compensation. A significant excess tax benefit was recognized in the first six months of the prior fiscal year from stock-based compensation. The stock-based compensation has not resulted in the same level of tax benefit during the same period of the current fiscal year.

According to Kevin Williams, CFO and Treasurer, "We continue to have good revenue growth, with the primary drivers being our Outsourcing in our private cloud and debit and credit card processing. In fact, every component of revenue was up for the quarter compared to last year except license and related maintenance revenue. Which the decrease in license is primarily due to almost all new core customers electing to be processed in our private cloud and many of our existing on-premise customers continuing to elect to make the move to our private cloud for all their back-office processing. Sixty percent of our core customers are now processed in our private cloud. Our operating margins are showing the impact of the additional costs related to the migration of our debit card customers to the new processing platform which is still on schedule, and our effective tax rate is in line with previous guidance provided."

Non-GAAP Impact of Deconversion Fees and Acquisitions

The table below shows our revenue and operating income (in thousands) for the three and six months ended December 31, 2019 compared to the prior year period, excluding the impacts of deconversion fees and the fiscal 2020 acquisition.

(Unaudited, In Thousands) Three Months Ended

December 31,

%

Change

Six Months Ended

December 31,

%

Change

2019

2018





2019

2018



























Reported Revenue (GAAP) $ 419,119



$ 386,275



9 %

$ 857,124



$ 778,818



10 %























Adjustments:





















Deconversion fees (7,716)



(6,611)







(22,602)



(14,494)





Revenue from fiscal 2020 acquisition (2,040)



—







(4,432)



—





























Non-GAAP Adjusted Revenue $ 409,363



$ 379,664



8 %

$ 830,090



$ 764,324



9 %















































Reported Operating Income (GAAP) $ 93,704



$ 88,204



6 %

$ 211,892



$ 191,427



11 %























Adjustments:





















Deconversion fees (6,798)



(6,342)







(20,449)



(14,026)





Operating (income)/ loss from fiscal 2020 acquisition (187)



—







(237)



—





























Non-GAAP Adjusted Operating Income $ 86,719



$ 81,862



6 %

$ 191,206



$ 177,401



8 %

The tables below show the segment break-out of revenue and cost of revenue for each period presented, as adjusted for the items above, and include a reconciliation to non-GAAP adjusted operating income presented above.

(Unaudited, In Thousands) Three Months Ended December 31, 2019

Core

Payments

Complementary

Corporate &

Other

Total Revenue $ 138,369



$ 152,044



$ 113,484



$ 15,222



$ 419,119

Deconversion Fees (3,629)



(2,065)



(1,987)



(35)



(7,716)

Revenue from fiscal 2020 acquisition —



—



(2,040)



—



(2,040)

Non-GAAP Adjusted Revenue 134,740



149,979



109,457



15,187



409,363





















Cost of Revenue 61,243



79,135



48,019



60,870



249,267

Non-GAAP Adjustments (377)



(56)



(1,081)



(47)



(1,561)

Non-GAAP Adjusted Cost of Revenue 60,866



79,079



46,938



60,823



247,706

Non- GAAP Adjusted Segment Income $ 73,874



$ 70,900



$ 62,519



$ (45,636)

























Research & Development















27,187

Selling, General, & Administrative















48,961

Other Non-GAAP Adjustments















(1,210)

Non-GAAP Total Adjusted Operating Expenses















322,644

Non-GAAP Adjusted Operating Income















$ 86,719





(Unaudited, In Thousands) Three Months Ended December 31, 2018

Core

Payments

Complementary

Corporate &

Other

Total Revenue $ 129,729



$ 138,019



$ 103,250



$ 15,277



$ 386,275

Deconversion Fees (2,744)



(2,274)



(1,587)



(6)



(6,611)

Non-GAAP Adjusted Revenue 126,985



135,745



101,663



15,271



379,664





















Cost of Revenue 60,288



65,100



44,167



57,729



227,284

Non-GAAP Adjustments (52)



(31)



(82)



(104)



(269)

Non-GAAP Adjusted Cost of Revenue 60,236



65,069



44,085



57,625



227,015

Non- GAAP Adjusted Segment Income $ 66,749



$ 70,676



$ 57,578



$ (42,354)

























Research & Development















23,990

Selling, General, & Administrative















46,797

Other Non-GAAP Adjustments















—

Non-GAAP Total Adjusted Operating Expenses















297,802

Non-GAAP Adjusted Operating Income















$ 81,862





(Unaudited, In Thousands) Six Months Ended December 31, 2019

Core

Payments

Complementary

Corporate &

Other

Total Revenue $ 294,265



$ 301,791



$ 230,679



$ 30,389



$ 857,124

Deconversion Fees (10,762)



(7,036)



(4,754)



(50)



(22,602)

Revenue from fiscal 2020 acquisition —



—



(4,432)



—



(4,432)

Non-GAAP Adjusted Revenue 283,503



294,755



221,493



30,339



830,090





















Cost of Revenue 124,549



155,759



94,693



120,057



495,058

Non-GAAP Adjustments (1,130)



(153)



(2,561)



(120)



(3,964)

Non-GAAP Adjusted Cost of Revenue 123,419



155,606



92,132



119,937



491,094

Non- GAAP Adjusted Segment Income $ 160,084



$ 139,149



$ 129,361



$ (89,598)

























Research & Development















51,778

Selling, General, & Administrative















98,396

Other Non-GAAP Adjustments















(2,384)

Non-GAAP Total Adjusted Operating Expenses















638,884

Non-GAAP Adjusted Operating Income















$ 191,206





(Unaudited, In Thousands) Six Months Ended December 31, 2018

Core

Payments

Complementary

Corporate &

Other

Total Revenue $ 268,884



$ 272,216



$ 208,955



$ 28,763



$ 778,818

Deconversion Fees (6,729)



(4,347)



(3,379)



(39)



(14,494)

Non-GAAP Adjusted Revenue 262,155



267,869



205,576



28,724



764,324





















Cost of Revenue 119,504



130,807



85,998



111,087



447,396

Non-GAAP Adjustments (54)



(44)



(82)



(288)



(468)

Non-GAAP Adjusted Cost of Revenue 119,450



130,763



85,916



110,799



446,928

Non- GAAP Adjusted Segment Income $ 142,705



$ 137,106



$ 119,660



$ (82,075)

























Research & Development















48,016

Selling, General, & Administrative















91,979

Non-GAAP Total Adjusted Operating Expenses















586,923

Non-GAAP Adjusted Operating Income















$ 177,401



Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Review

At December 31, 2019 , cash and cash equivalents increased to $72.5 million from $26.2 million at December 31, 2018 .

, cash and cash equivalents increased to from at . Trade receivables totaled $204.7 million at December 31, 2019 compared to $184.7 million at December 31, 2018 .

at compared to at . The company had no borrowings at December 31, 2019 or at December 31, 2018 .

or at . Total deferred revenue increased to $277.0 million at December 31, 2019 , compared to $255.6 million a year ago.

at , compared to a year ago. Stockholders' equity increased to $1,486.7 million at December 31, 2019 , compared to $1,392.0 million a year ago.

Cash provided by operations totaled $215.0 million in the six months ended December 31, 2019 compared to $192.0 million for the same period last year. The following table summarizes net cash (in thousands) from operating activities:

(Unaudited, In Thousands) Six Months Ended December 31,

2019

2018 Net income $ 161,468



$ 151,640

Depreciation 25,364



22,470

Amortization 58,873



56,146

Change in deferred income taxes 4,134



1,256

Other non-cash expenses 6,895



5,124

Change in receivables 106,782



113,563

Change in deferred revenue (117,489)



(115,014)

Change in other assets and liabilities (31,014)



(43,141)

Net cash provided by operating activities $ 215,013



$ 192,044



Cash used in investing activities for the six months ended December 31, 2019 totaled $125.4 million, compared to $109.7 million for the same period last year and included the following:

(Unaudited, In Thousands) Six Months Ended December 31,

2019

2018 Payment for acquisitions, net of cash acquired $ (30,376)



$ (19,981)

Capital expenditures (30,758)



(32,968)

Proceeds from the sale of assets 326



76

Purchased software (5,551)



(2,694)

Computer software developed (57,886)



(54,086)

Purchase of investments (1,150)



—

Net cash from investing activities $ (125,395)



$ (109,653)



On July 1, 2019 , the Company acquired all of the equity interest of Geezeo for $30,376 , net of cash acquired. Geezeo is a Boston -based provider of retail and business digital financial management solutions.

Financing activities used cash of $110.7 million in the six months ended December 31, 2019 and $87.7 million in the same period last year and included the following:

(Unaudited, In Thousands) Six Months Ended December 31,

2019

2018 Purchase of treasury stock $ (51,210)



$ (21,276)

Dividends paid (61,502)



(57,104)

Net cash from issuance of stock and tax related to stock-based compensation 1,979



(9,295)

Net cash from financing activities $ (110,733)



$ (87,675)



Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information

Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) is the term used to refer to the standard framework of guidelines for financial accounting in the United States. GAAP includes the standards, conventions, and rules accountants follow in recording and summarizing transactions in the preparation of financial statements. In addition to reporting financial results in accordance with GAAP, we have provided certain non-GAAP financial measures, including adjusted revenue, adjusted operating income, adjusted segment income, adjusted cost of revenue, and adjusted operating expenses.

We believe non-GAAP financial measures help investors better understand the underlying fundamentals and true operations of our business. The non-GAAP financial measures presented eliminate one-time deconversion fees and contributions of the current fiscal year acquisition, both items which management believes are not indicative of the Company's operating performance. Such adjustments give investors further insight into our performance. For these reasons, management also uses these non-GAAP financial measures in its assessment and management of the Company's performance.

Any non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in context with the GAAP financial presentation and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for GAAP measures. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to related GAAP measures are included.

Quarterly Conference Call

The company will hold a conference call on February 5, 2020; at 7:45 a.m. Central Time and investors are invited to listen at www.jackhenry.com .

About Jack Henry & Associates, Inc.®

Jack Henry (NASDAQ: JKHY) is a leading provider of technology solutions primarily for the financial services industry. We are an S&P 500 company that serves approximately 9,000 clients nationwide through three divisions: Jack Henry Banking® supports banks ranging from community banks to multi-billion-dollar institutions; Symitar® provides industry-leading solutions to credit unions of all sizes; and ProfitStars® offers highly specialized solutions to financial institutions of every asset size, as well as diverse corporate entities outside of the financial services industry. With a heritage that has been dedicated to openness, partnership, and user centricity for more than 40 years, we are well-positioned as a driving market force in future-ready digital solutions and payment processing services. We empower our clients and consumers with the human-centered, tech-forward, and insights-driven solutions that will get them where they want to go. Are you future ready? Additional information is available at www.jackhenry.com .

Statements made in this news release that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those discussed in the Company's Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including the Company's most recent reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q, particularly under the heading "Risk Factors." Any forward-looking statement made in this news release speaks only as of the date of the news release, and the Company expressly disclaims any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) (In Thousands, Except Per Share Data) Three Months Ended

December 31,

% Change

Six Months Ended

December 31,

% Change

2019

2018





2019

2018



























REVENUE $ 419,119



$ 386,275



9 %

$ 857,124



$ 778,818



10 %























EXPENSES





















Cost of Revenue 249,267



227,284



10 %

495,058



447,396



11 % Research & Development 27,187



23,990



13 %

51,778



48,016



8 % Selling, General, & Administrative 48,961



46,797



5 %

98,396



91,979



7 % Total Expenses 325,415



298,071



9 %

645,232



587,391



10 %























OPERATING INCOME 93,704



88,204



6 %

211,892



191,427



11 %























INTEREST INCOME (EXPENSE)





















Interest income 346



252



37 %

853



542



57 % Interest expense (156)



(148)



5 %

(312)



(295)



6 % Total 190



104



83 %

541



247



119 %























INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 93,894



88,308



6 %

212,433



191,674



11 %























PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES 21,796



20,219



8 %

50,965



40,034



27 %























NET INCOME $ 72,098



$ 68,089



6 %

$ 161,468



$ 151,640



6 %























Diluted net income per share $ 0.94



$ 0.88







$ 2.10



$ 1.96





Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 76,935



77,409







77,001



77,474





























Consolidated Balance Sheet Highlights (Unaudited) (In Thousands)











December 31,

% Change













2019

2018



Cash and cash equivalents











$ 72,513



$ 26,156



177 % Receivables











204,703



184,737



11 % Total assets











2,187,439



1,971,777



11 %























Accounts payable and accrued expenses











$ 127,053



$ 99,211



28 % Deferred revenue











277,004



255,636



8 % Stockholders' equity











1,486,746



1,391,955



7 %

