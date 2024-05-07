Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2024 Results

Third quarter summary :

GAAP revenue increased 5.9% and GAAP operating income increased 3.4% for the fiscal three months ended March 31, 2024 , compared to the prior fiscal year quarter.

, compared to the prior fiscal year quarter. Non-GAAP adjusted revenue increased 7.0% and non-GAAP adjusted operating income increased 8.6% for the fiscal three months ended March 31, 2024 , compared to the prior fiscal year quarter. 1

, compared to the prior fiscal year quarter. GAAP EPS was $1.19 per diluted share for the fiscal three months ended March 31, 2024 , compared to $1.12 in the prior fiscal year quarter.

Fiscal year-to-date summary :

GAAP revenue increased 7.3% and GAAP operating income increased 2.0% for the fiscal nine months ended March 31, 2024 , compared to the prior fiscal year period.

, compared to the prior fiscal year period. Non-GAAP adjusted revenue increased 7.7% and non-GAAP adjusted operating income increased 12.0% for the fiscal nine months ended March 31, 2024 , compared to the prior fiscal year period. 1

, compared to the prior fiscal year period. GAAP EPS was $3.85 per diluted share for the fiscal nine months ended March 31, 2024 , compared to $3.68 in the prior fiscal year period.

per diluted share for the fiscal nine months ended , compared to in the prior fiscal year period. Cash and cash equivalents were $27 million at March 31, 2024 , and 2023.

at , and 2023. Debt related to credit facilities was $250 million at March 31, 2024 , and $375 million at March 31, 2023 .

Full year fiscal 2024 guidance :2



Current

Previous GAAP Low High

Low High Revenue updated $2,215 $2,228

$2,215 $2,228 Operating margin 21.9 % 22.0 %

21.8 % 21.9 % EPS updated $5.15 $5.19

$5.09 $5.13











Non-GAAP3









Adjusted revenue updated $2,197 $2,210

$2,197 $2,210 Adjusted operating margin updated 22.4 % 22.4 %

22.3 % 22.3 %

MONETT, Mo., May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (Nasdaq: JKHY), a leading financial technology provider, today announced results for the fiscal third quarter ended March 31, 2024.

According to David Foss, Board Chair and CEO, "We are very pleased to report another quarter of strong revenue growth and overall financial performance. Our sales teams produced a record third quarter for sales bookings, and our sales pipeline remains near its all-time high. We continue to execute on our strategy to provide modern technology to help community and regional financial institutions strengthen connections with the people and businesses they serve. As a well-rounded financial technology company, we are well positioned to serve clients of all sizes through a comprehensive suite of innovative solutions and our cloud-native technology modernization strategy."

Operating Results

Revenue, operating expenses, operating income, and net income for the three and nine months ended March 31, 2024, compared to the three and nine months ended March 31, 2023, were as follows (all dollar amounts in this section are in thousands, except per share amounts):

Revenue





















(Unaudited, In Thousands) Three Months Ended March 31,

% Change

Nine Months Ended March 31,

% Change

2024

2023





2024

2023



Revenue





















Services and Support $ 305,017

$ 291,922

4.5 %

$ 959,214

$ 902,771

6.3 % Percentage of Total Revenue 56.6 %

57.4 %





57.9 %

58.5 %



Processing 233,545

216,630

7.8 %

696,417

640,298

8.8 % Percentage of Total Revenue 43.4 %

42.6 %





42.1 %

41.5 %



REVENUE $ 538,562

$ 508,552

5.9 %

$ 1,655,631

$ 1,543,069

7.3 %

Services and support revenue increased for the three months ended March 31, 2024 , primarily driven by growth in data processing and hosting revenue of 10.6%. Processing revenue increased for the three months ended March 31, 2024 , primarily driven by growth in Jack Henry digital revenue (including Banno) of 26.1%. Other drivers were increases in card, payment processing and other processing revenues.

, primarily driven by growth in data processing and hosting revenue of 10.6%. Processing revenue increased for the three months ended , primarily driven by growth in digital revenue (including Banno) of 26.1%. Other drivers were increases in card, payment processing and other processing revenues. Services and support revenue increased for the nine months ended March 31, 2024 , primarily driven by growth in public cloud revenue of 10.0%. Other drivers were increases in on-premise support and product delivery and services revenues. Processing revenue increased for the nine months ended March 31, 2024 , primarily driven by growth in transaction and digital revenue of 19.1%. Other drivers were increases in card and remittance revenues.

, primarily driven by growth in public cloud revenue of 10.0%. Other drivers were increases in on-premise support and product delivery and services revenues. Processing revenue increased for the nine months ended , primarily driven by growth in transaction and digital revenue of 19.1%. Other drivers were increases in card and remittance revenues. For the three months ended March 31, 2024 , core segment revenue increased 7.4%, payments segment revenue increased 5.3%, complementary segment revenue increased 5.1%, and corporate and other segment revenue increased 5.8%. Non-GAAP adjusted core segment revenue increased 8.2%, non-GAAP adjusted payments segment revenue increased 5.7%, non-GAAP adjusted complementary segment revenue increased 7.7%, and non-GAAP adjusted corporate and other segment revenue increased 5.8% (see revenue lines of segment break-out tables on pages 5 and 6 below).

, core segment revenue increased 7.4%, payments segment revenue increased 5.3%, complementary segment revenue increased 5.1%, and corporate and other segment revenue increased 5.8%. Non-GAAP adjusted core segment revenue increased 8.2%, non-GAAP adjusted payments segment revenue increased 5.7%, non-GAAP adjusted complementary segment revenue increased 7.7%, and non-GAAP adjusted corporate and other segment revenue increased 5.8% (see revenue lines of segment break-out tables on pages 5 and 6 below). For the nine months ended March 31, 2024 , core segment revenue increased 7.6%, payments segment revenue increased 6.2%, complementary segment revenue increased 7.1%, and corporate and other segment revenue increased 17.1%. Non-GAAP adjusted core segment revenue increased 8.0%, non-GAAP adjusted payments segment revenue increased 6.1%, non-GAAP adjusted complementary segment revenue increased 8.3%, and non-GAAP adjusted corporate and other segment revenue increased 17.1% (see revenue lines of segment break-out tables on pages 6 and 7 below).

Operating Expenses and Operating Income

















(Unaudited, In Thousands) Three Months Ended March 31,

% Change

Nine Months Ended March 31,

% Change



2024

2023





2024

2023





Cost of Revenue $ 328,224

$ 307,345

6.8 %

$ 972,205

$ 910,195

6.8 %

Percentage of Total Revenue5 60.9 %

60.4 %





58.7 %

59.0 %





Research and Development 35,993

34,625

4.0 %

108,363

104,179

4.0 %

Percentage of Total Revenue5 6.7 %

6.8 %





6.5 %

6.8 %





Selling, General, and Administrative 62,246

58,192

7.0 %

211,298

172,205

22.7 %

Percentage of Total Revenue5 11.6 %

11.4 %





12.8 %

11.2 %





OPERATING EXPENSES 426,463

400,162

6.6 %

1,291,866

1,186,579

8.9 %



























OPERATING INCOME $ 112,099

$ 108,390

3.4 %

$ 363,765

$ 356,490

2.0 %

Operating Margin5 20.8 %

21.3 %





22.0 %

23.1 %







Cost of revenue increased for the three and nine months ended March 31, 2024 , primarily due to higher direct costs generally consistent with increases in the related revenue, increased personnel costs due to an increase in employee headcount in the trailing twelve months, and higher internal licenses and fees.

, primarily due to higher direct costs generally consistent with increases in the related revenue, increased personnel costs due to an increase in employee headcount in the trailing twelve months, and higher internal licenses and fees. Research and development expense increased for the three months ended March 31, 2024 , primarily due to cloud consumption costs, net of capitalization. Research and development expense increased for the nine months ended March 31, 2024 , primarily due to higher personnel costs (net of capitalized personnel costs) related to the Payrailz, LLC ("Payrailz") acquisition 6 and Jack Henry Platform.

, primarily due to cloud consumption costs, net of capitalization. Research and development expense increased for the nine months ended , primarily due to higher personnel costs (net of capitalized personnel costs) related to the Payrailz, LLC ("Payrailz") acquisition and Jack Henry Platform. Selling, general, and administrative expense increased for the three months ended March 31, 2024 , primarily due to higher personnel costs from increased commissions and medical benefits expenses. Selling, general, and administrative expense increased for the nine months ended March 31, 2024 , primarily due to higher personnel costs from the voluntary employee departure incentive payment (VEDIP) program7 and a decrease in the gain on sale of assets, net, period over period.

Net Income

(Unaudited, In Thousands, Except Per Share Data) Three Months Ended March 31,

% Change

Nine Months Ended March 31,

% Change

2024

2023





2024

2023



Income Before Income Taxes $ 114,165

$ 106,115

7.6 %

$ 367,635

$ 350,624

4.9 % Provision for Income Taxes 27,066

24,566

10.2 %

86,892

81,751

6.3 % NET INCOME $ 87,099

$ 81,549

6.8 %

$ 280,743

$ 268,873

4.4 % Diluted earnings per share $ 1.19

$ 1.12

6.9 %

$ 3.85

$ 3.68

4.6 %

Effective tax rates for the three months ended March 31, 2024 , and 2023 were 23.7% and 23.2%, respectively. Effective tax rates for the nine months ended March 31, 2024 , and 2023 were 23.6% and 23.3%, respectively.

According to Mimi Carsley, CFO and Treasurer, "For the third quarter of the fiscal year, our private cloud and processing services continued to drive strong revenue growth. We had strong, organic revenue growth of over 7% on a non-GAAP basis and non-GAAP operating income grew over 8%. These results reflect the Jack Henry team's disciplined approach to cost control."

5 Operating margin is calculated by dividing operating income by revenue. Operating margin plus operating expense components as a percentage of total revenue may not equal 100% due to rounding.

6 On August 31, 2022, the Company acquired all the equity interest in Payrailz.

7 The VEDIP program was a Company voluntary separation program offered to certain eligible employees beginning in July 2023.

Impact of Non-GAAP Adjustments

The tables below show our revenue, operating income, and net income (in thousands) for the three and nine months ended March 31, 2024, compared to the three and nine months ended March 31, 2023, excluding the impacts of deconversions, acquisitions, the VEDIP program expense,** and the gain on sale of assets, net.

On August 31, 2022, the Company acquired all the equity interest in Payrailz (the "acquisition"). Payrailz related revenue, operating expenses, operating income, and net income excluded in the tables below in the column for the nine months ended March 31, 2024, include Payrailz activity for the first two months of the fiscal year only.

(Unaudited, In Thousands) Three Months Ended March 31,

% Change

Nine Months Ended March 31,

% Change

2024

2023





2024

2023



























GAAP Revenue* $ 538,562

$ 508,552

5.9 %

$ 1,655,631

$ 1,543,069

7.3 %























Adjustments:





















Deconversion revenue (843)

(6,143)





(9,861)

(17,042)



Revenue from acquisition —

—





(1,945)

—



























NON-GAAP ADJUSTED REVENUE* $ 537,719

$ 502,409

7.0 %

$ 1,643,825

$ 1,526,027

7.7 %















































GAAP Operating Income $ 112,099

$ 108,390

3.4 %

$ 363,765

$ 356,490

2.0 %























Adjustments:





















Operating income from deconversions 6

(5,130)





(7,552)

(14,459)



Operating loss from acquisition —

—





2,237

—



VEDIP program expense** —

—





16,443

—



Gain on sale of assets, net —

—





—

(7,384)



























NON-GAAP ADJUSTED OPERATING INCOME $ 112,105

$ 103,260

8.6 %

$ 374,893

$ 334,647

12.0 % Non-GAAP Adjusted Operating Margin*** 20.8 %

20.6 %





22.8 %

21.9 %



























GAAP Net Income $ 87,099

$ 81,549

6.8 %

$ 280,743

$ 268,873

4.4 %

























*GAAP revenue is comprised of services and support and processing revenues (see page 2). Reducing services and support revenue by deconversion revenue for the three months ended March 31, 2024, and 2023, which was $843 for the current fiscal year quarter and $6,143 for the prior fiscal year quarter, results in non-GAAP adjusted services and support revenue growth of 6.4% quarter over quarter. There were no non-GAAP adjustments to processing revenue for the three months ended March 31, 2024, and 2023. Reducing services and support revenue by deconversion revenue for the nine months ended March 31, 2024, and 2023, which was $9,861 for the current fiscal year-to-date period and $17,042 for the prior fiscal year-to-date period, and by $2 of revenue from acquisition in the current fiscal year-to-date period, results in non-GAAP adjusted services and support revenue growth of 7.2% period over period. Reducing processing revenue by revenue from acquisition for the nine months ended March 31, 2024, which was $1,943, results in non-GAAP adjusted processing revenue growth of 8.5% year-to-date period over year-to-date period. **The VEDIP program expense for the nine months ended March 31, 2024, was related to a Company voluntary separation program offered to certain eligible employees beginning in July 2023. ***Non-GAAP adjusted operating margin is calculated by dividing non-GAAP adjusted operating income by non-GAAP adjusted revenue.

(Unaudited, In Thousands) Three Months Ended March 31,

% Change

Nine Months Ended March 31,

% Change

2024

2023





2024

2023



























GAAP Net Income $ 87,099

$ 81,549

6.8 %

$ 280,743

$ 268,873

4.4 %























Adjustments:





















Net income from deconversions 6

(5,130)





(7,552)

(14,459)



VEDIP program expense* —

—





16,443

—



Net loss from acquisition —

—





4,656

—



Gain on sale of assets, net —

—





—

(7,384)



Tax impact of adjustments** (1)

1,231





(3,250)

5,243



























NON-GAAP ADJUSTED NET INCOME $ 87,104

$ 77,650

12.2 %

$ 291,040

$ 252,273

15.4 %

*The VEDIP program expense for the nine months ended March 31, 2024, was related to a Company voluntary separation program offered to certain eligible employees beginning in July 2023. **The tax impact of adjustments is calculated using a tax rate of 24% for the three and nine month periods of fiscal 2024 and for the three and nine month periods of fiscal 2023. Our tax rate for non-GAAP adjustment items takes a broad look at our recurring tax adjustments and applies them to non-GAAP revenue that does not have its own specific tax impacts.

The tables below show the segment break-out of revenue and cost of revenue for each period presented, as adjusted for the items above, and include a reconciliation to non-GAAP adjusted operating income presented above.



Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 (Unaudited, In Thousands) Core

Payments

Complementary

Corporate

and Other

Total GAAP REVENUE $ 166,655

$ 201,919

$ 149,231

$ 20,757

$ 538,562 Non-GAAP adjustments* (1,291)

(910)

1,366

(8)

(843) NON-GAAP ADJUSTED REVENUE 165,364

201,009

150,597

20,749

537,719



















GAAP COST OF REVENUE 72,153

109,848

65,414

80,809

328,224 Non-GAAP adjustments* (225)

(95)

(348)

(3)

(671) NON-GAAP ADJUSTED COST OF REVENUE 71,928

109,753

65,066

80,806

327,553



















GAAP SEGMENT INCOME $ 94,502

$ 92,071

$ 83,817

$ (60,052)



Segment Income Margin** 56.7 %

45.6 %

56.2 %

(289.3) %























NON-GAAP ADJUSTED SEGMENT INCOME $ 93,436

$ 91,256

$ 85,531

$ (60,057)



Non-GAAP Adjusted Segment Income Margin** 56.5 %

45.4 %

56.8 %

(289.4) %























Research and Development















35,993 Selling, General, and Administrative















62,246 Non-GAAP adjustments unassigned to a segment***













(178) NON-GAAP TOTAL ADJUSTED OPERATING EXPENSES













425,614



















NON-GAAP ADJUSTED OPERATING INCOME













$ 112,105

*Revenue non-GAAP adjustments for all segments were deconversion revenue. Cost of revenue non-GAAP adjustments for all segments were deconversion costs. **Segment income margin is calculated by dividing segment income by revenue. Non-GAAP adjusted segment income margin is calculated by dividing non-GAAP adjusted segment income by non-GAAP adjusted revenue. ***Non-GAAP adjustments unassigned to a segment were selling, general, and administrative deconversion costs.



Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 (Unaudited, In Thousands) Core

Payments

Complementary

Corporate

and Other

Total GAAP REVENUE $ 155,106

$ 191,833

$ 141,987

$ 19,626

$ 508,552 Non-GAAP adjustments* (2,315)

(1,643)

(2,170)

(15)

(6,143) NON-GAAP ADJUSTED REVENUE 152,791

190,190

139,817

19,611

502,409



















GAAP COST OF REVENUE 69,994

106,216

61,037

70,098

307,345 Non-GAAP adjustments* (238)

(62)

(166)

(4)

(470) NON-GAAP ADJUSTED COST OF REVENUE 69,756

106,154

60,871

70,094

306,875



















GAAP SEGMENT INCOME $ 85,112

$ 85,617

$ 80,950

$ (50,472)



Segment Income Margin 54.9 %

44.6 %

57.0 %

(257.2) %























NON-GAAP ADJUSTED SEGMENT INCOME $ 83,035

$ 84,036

$ 78,946

$ (50,483)



Non-GAAP Adjusted Segment Income Margin 54.3 %

44.2 %

56.5 %

(257.4) %























Research and Development















34,625 Selling, General, and Administrative















58,192 Non-GAAP adjustments unassigned to a segment**













(543) NON-GAAP TOTAL ADJUSTED OPERATING EXPENSES













399,149



















NON-GAAP ADJUSTED OPERATING INCOME













$ 103,260



*Revenue non-GAAP adjustments for all segments were deconversion revenues. Cost of revenue non-GAAP adjustments for all segments were deconversion costs. **Non-GAAP adjustments unassigned to a segment were selling, general, and administrative deconversion costs.























Nine Months Ended March 31, 2024 (Unaudited, In Thousands) Core

Payments

Complementary

Corporate

and Other

Total GAAP REVENUE $ 518,696

$ 605,115

$ 463,064

$ 68,756

$ 1,655,631 Non-GAAP adjustments* (4,885)

(5,415)

(1,440)

(66)

(11,806) NON-GAAP ADJUSTED REVENUE 513,811

599,700

461,624

68,690

1,643,825



















GAAP COST OF REVENUE 217,449

330,297

191,712

232,747

972,205 Non-GAAP adjustments* (650)

(3,507)

(715)

(24)

(4,896) NON-GAAP ADJUSTED COST OF REVENUE 216,799

326,790

190,997

232,723

967,309



















GAAP SEGMENT INCOME $ 301,247

$ 274,818

$ 271,352

$ (163,991)



Segment Income Margin 58.1 %

45.4 %

58.6 %

(238.5) %























NON-GAAP ADJUSTED SEGMENT INCOME $ 297,012

$ 272,910

$ 270,627

$ (164,033)



Non-GAAP Adjusted Segment Income Margin 57.8 %

45.5 %

58.6 %

(238.8) %























Research and Development















108,363 Selling, General, and Administrative















211,298 Non-GAAP adjustments unassigned to a segment**













(18,038) NON-GAAP TOTAL ADJUSTED OPERATING EXPENSES













1,268,932



















NON-GAAP ADJUSTED OPERATING INCOME













$ 374,893



*Revenue non-GAAP adjustments for the Core, Complementary, and Corporate and Other segments were deconversion revenue. Revenue non-GAAP adjustments for the Payments segment were deconversion revenue of $(3,470) and acquisition revenue of $(1,945). Cost of revenue non-GAAP adjustments for the Core and Complementary segments were deconversion costs. Cost of revenue non-GAAP adjustments for the Payments and Corporate and Other segments were deconversion costs of $(193) and $(4), respectively, and acquisition costs of $(3,314) and $(20), respectively. **Non-GAAP adjustments unassigned to a segment were selling, general, and administrative VEDIP expenses, deconversion costs, and acquisition costs of $(16,443), $(747), and $(6), respectively, and research and development acquisition costs of $(842).























Nine Months Ended March 31, 2023 (Unaudited, In Thousands) Core

Payments

Complementary

Corporate

and Other

Total GAAP REVENUE $ 481,961

$ 569,843

$ 432,526

$ 58,739

$ 1,543,069 Non-GAAP adjustments* (6,248)

(4,413)

(6,319)

(62)

(17,042) NON-GAAP ADJUSTED REVENUE 475,713

565,430

426,207

58,677

1,526,027



















GAAP COST OF REVENUE 207,265

314,181

178,085

210,664

910,195 Non-GAAP adjustments* (656)

(221)

(538)

(20)

(1,435) NON-GAAP ADJUSTED COST OF REVENUE 206,609

313,960

177,547

210,644

908,760



















GAAP SEGMENT INCOME $ 274,696

$ 255,662

$ 254,441

$ (151,925)



Segment Income Margin 57.0 %

44.9 %

58.8 %

(258.6) %























NON-GAAP ADJUSTED SEGMENT INCOME $ 269,104

$ 251,470

$ 248,660

$ (151,967)



Non-GAAP Adjusted Segment Income Margin 56.6 %

44.5 %

58.3 %

(259.0) %























Research and Development















104,179 Selling, General, and Administrative















172,205 Non-GAAP adjustments unassigned to a segment**













6,236 NON-GAAP TOTAL ADJUSTED OPERATING EXPENSES













1,191,380



















NON-GAAP ADJUSTED OPERATING INCOME













$ 334,647



*Revenue non-GAAP adjustments for all segments were deconversion revenue. Cost of revenue non-GAAP adjustments for all segments were deconversion costs. **Non-GAAP adjustments unassigned to a segment were the selling, general, and administrative gain on sale of assets, net, and deconversion costs of $7,384 and $(1,148), respectively.

The table below shows our GAAP to non-GAAP guidance for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2024. Non-GAAP guidance excludes the impacts of deconversion revenue and related operating expenses, acquisition revenue and costs related to the August 31, 2022, Payrailz acquisition,* costs related to the July 2023 VEDIP program, and assumes no acquisitions or dispositions are made during fiscal year 2024.



GAAP to Non-GAAP GUIDANCE (In Millions, except per share data)

Annual FY24**





Low

High

GAAP REVENUE

$ 2,215

$ 2,228

Growth

6.6 %

7.2 %

Deconversions***

16

16

Acquisition

2

2

NON-GAAP ADJUSTED REVENUE**

$ 2,197

$ 2,210

Non-GAAP Adjusted Growth

7.4 %

8.0 %













GAAP OPERATING EXPENSES

$ 1,729

$ 1,738

Growth

8.3 %

8.8 %

Deconversion costs***

3

3

Acquisition costs

4

4

VEDIP Program****

16

16

NON-GAAP ADJUSTED OPERATING EXPENSES**

$ 1,705

$ 1,715

Non-GAAP Adjusted Growth

6.8 %

7.3 %













GAAP OPERATING INCOME

$ 486

$ 490

Growth

1.1 %

1.9 %













GAAP OPERATING MARGIN

21.9 %

22.0 %













NON-GAAP ADJUSTED OPERATING INCOME**

$ 492

$ 496

Non-GAAP Adjusted Growth

9.6 %

10.5 %













NON-GAAP ADJUSTED OPERATING MARGIN

22.4 %

22.4 %













GAAP EPS

$ 5.15

$ 5.19

Growth

2.6 %

3.5 %

*Excluded acquisition revenue and costs are for the first two months of the fiscal year only (see "Impact of Non-GAAP Adjustments") on page 4. **GAAP to Non-GAAP revenue, operating expenses, and operating income may not foot due to rounding. ***Deconversion revenue and related operating expenses are based on actual results for the nine months ended March 31, 2024 and estimates for the remainder of fiscal year 2024 based on the lowest actual recent historical results. See the Company's Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 29, 2024. ****This cost relates to the group of employees who participated in a Company VEDIP program offered in July 2023 to certain employees of a specified minimum age who had reached a specified minimum number of years of service with the Company.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Review

Cash and cash equivalents were $27 million at March 31, 2024 , and 2023.

at , and 2023. Trade receivables were $263 million at March 31, 2024 , compared to $238 million at March 31, 2023 .

at , compared to at . The Company had $250 million of borrowings at March 31, 2024 compared to $375 million of borrowings at March 31, 2023 .

of borrowings at compared to of borrowings at . Deferred revenue decreased to $214 million at March 31, 2024 , compared to $226 million a year ago.

at , compared to a year ago. Stockholders' equity increased to $1,780 million at March 31, 2024 , compared to $1,538 million a year ago.

The following table summarizes net cash from operating activities:

(Unaudited, In Thousands) Nine Months Ended March 31,

2024

2023 Net income $ 280,743

$ 268,873 Depreciation 34,943

36,740 Amortization 114,270

105,609 Change in deferred income taxes (15,325)

(36,370) Other non-cash expenses 22,677

14,225 Change in receivables 97,835

110,686 Change in deferred revenue (185,784)

(184,130) Change in other assets and liabilities (13,117)

(108,602) NET CASH FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES $ 336,242

$ 207,031

The following table summarizes net cash from investing activities:

(Unaudited, In Thousands) Nine Months Ended March 31,

2024

2023 Payment for acquisitions, net of cash acquired* $ —

$ (229,628) Capital expenditures (34,347)

(27,237) Proceeds from dispositions 900

27,885 Purchased software (4,561)

(1,471) Computer software developed (125,351)

(124,110) Purchase of investments (1,146)

(1,000) NET CASH FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES $ (164,505)

$ (355,561)



*During first quarter fiscal 2023, the Company completed its acquisition of Payrailz.

The following table summarizes net cash from financing activities:

(Unaudited, In Thousands) Nine Months Ended March 31,

2024

2023 Borrowings on credit facilities* $ 335,000

$ 550,000 Repayments on credit facilities and financing leases (360,000)

(290,059) Purchase of treasury stock (20,000)

(25,000) Dividends paid (115,792)

(109,346) Net cash from issuance of stock and tax related to stock-based compensation 4,066

700 NET CASH FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES $ (156,726)

$ 126,295



*The Company's acquisition of Payrailz during first quarter fiscal 2023 was primarily funded by new borrowings under the Company's credit facilities.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information

Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) is the term used to refer to the standard framework of guidelines for financial accounting in the United States. GAAP includes the standards, conventions, and rules accountants follow in recording and summarizing transactions in the preparation of financial statements. In addition to reporting financial results in accordance with GAAP, we have provided certain non-GAAP financial measures, including adjusted revenue, adjusted operating income, adjusted segment income, adjusted cost of revenue, adjusted operating expenses, adjusted operating margin, adjusted segment income margin, non-GAAP earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (non-GAAP EBITDA), free cash flow, return on invested capital (ROIC), and non-GAAP adjusted net income.

We believe non-GAAP financial measures help investors better understand the underlying fundamentals and true operations of our business. Adjusted revenue, adjusted operating income, adjusted operating margin, adjusted segment income, adjusted segment income margin, adjusted cost of revenue, adjusted operating expenses, and adjusted net income eliminate one-time deconversion revenue and associated costs, the effects of acquisitions and divestitures, the VEDIP program expense, and the gain on sale of assets, net, all of which management believes are not indicative of the Company's operating performance. Such adjustments give investors further insight into our performance. Non-GAAP EBITDA is defined as net income attributable to the Company before the effect of interest expense, taxes, depreciation, and amortization, adjusted for net income before the effect of interest expense, taxes, depreciation, and amortization attributable to eliminated one-time deconversions, acquisitions and divestitures, the VEDIP program expense, and the gain on sale of assets, net. Free cash flow is defined as net cash from operating activities, less capitalized expenditures, internal use software, and capitalized software, plus proceeds from the sale of assets. ROIC is defined as net income divided by average invested capital, which is the average of beginning and ending long-term debt and stockholders' equity for a given period. Management believes that non-GAAP EBITDA is an important measure of the Company's overall operating performance and excludes certain costs and other transactions that management deems one time or non-operational in nature; free cash flow is useful to measure the funds generated in a given period that are available for debt service requirements and strategic capital decisions; and ROIC is a measure of the Company's allocation efficiency and effectiveness of its invested capital. For these reasons, management also uses these non-GAAP financial measures in its assessment and management of the Company's performance.

Non-GAAP financial measures used by the Company may not be comparable to similarly titled non-GAAP measures used by other companies. Non-GAAP financial measures have no standardized meaning prescribed by GAAP and therefore, are unlikely to be comparable with calculations of similar measures for other companies.

Any non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in context with the GAAP financial presentation and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for GAAP measures. Reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures to related GAAP measures are included.

About Jack Henry & Associates, Inc.®

Jack HenryTM (Nasdaq: JKHY) is a well-rounded financial technology company that strengthens connections between financial institutions and the people and businesses they serve. We are an S&P 500 company that prioritizes openness, collaboration, and user centricity — offering banks and credit unions a vibrant ecosystem of internally developed modern capabilities as well as the ability to integrate with leading fintechs. For more than 47 years, Jack Henry has provided technology solutions to enable clients to innovate faster, strategically differentiate, and successfully compete while serving the evolving needs of their accountholders. We empower approximately 7,500 clients with people-inspired innovation, personal service, and insight-driven solutions that help reduce the barriers to financial health. Additional information is available at www.jackhenry.com .

Statements made in this news release that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those discussed in the Company's Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including the Company's most recent reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q, particularly under the heading Risk Factors. Any forward-looking statement made in this news release speaks only as of the date of the news release, and the Company expressly disclaims any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise.

Quarterly Conference Call

The Company will hold a conference call on May 8, 2024, at 7:45 a.m. Central Time, and investors are invited to listen at www.jackhenry.com . A webcast replay will be available approximately one hour after the event at ir.jackhenry.com/corporate-events-and-presentations and will remain available for one year.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) (In Thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended

March 31,

% Change

Nine Months Ended

March 31,

% Change

2024

2023





2024

2023



























REVENUE $ 538,562

$ 508,552

5.9 %

$ 1,655,631

$ 1,543,069

7.3 %























Cost of Revenue 328,224

307,345

6.8 %

972,205

910,195

6.8 % Research and Development 35,993

34,625

4.0 %

108,363

104,179

4.0 % Selling, General, and Administrative 62,246

58,192

7.0 %

211,298

172,205

22.7 % EXPENSES 426,463

400,162

6.6 %

1,291,866

1,186,579

8.9 %























OPERATING INCOME 112,099

108,390

3.4 %

363,765

356,490

2.0 %























Interest income 6,499

2,391

171.8 %

16,365

3,783

332.6 % Interest expense (4,433)

(4,666)

(5.0) %

(12,495)

(9,649)

29.5 % Interest Income (Expense), net 2,066

(2,275)

(190.8) %

3,870

(5,866)

(166.0) %























INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 114,165

106,115

7.6 %

367,635

350,624

4.9 %























Provision for Income Taxes 27,066

24,566

10.2 %

86,892

81,751

6.3 %























NET INCOME $ 87,099

$ 81,549

6.8 %

$ 280,743

$ 268,873

4.4 %























Diluted net income per share $ 1.19

$ 1.12





$ 3.85

$ 3.68



Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 73,031

73,074





73,010

73,119



























Consolidated Balance Sheet Highlights (Unaudited) (In Thousands)











March 31,

% Change













2024

2023



Cash and cash equivalents











$ 27,254

$ 26,552

2.6 % Receivables











263,416

238,364

10.5 % Total assets











2,770,498

2,607,597

6.2 %























Accounts payable and accrued expenses









$ 227,715

$ 163,794

39.0 % Current and long-term debt











250,000

375,001

(33.3) % Deferred revenue











213,945

226,146

(5.4) % Stockholders' equity











1,779,931

1,538,309

15.7 %







































































Calculation of Non-GAAP Earnings Before Income Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization (Non-GAAP EBITDA)

Three Months Ended

March 31,

% Change

Nine Months Ended

March 31,

% Change (in thousands) 2024

2023





2024

2023



Net income $ 87,099

$ 81,549





$ 280,743

$ 268,873



Net interest (2,066)

2,275





(3,870)

5,865



Taxes 27,066

24,565





86,893

81,751



Depreciation and amortization 50,083

48,637





149,214

142,349



Less: Net income before interest expense, taxes, depreciation and

amortization attributable to eliminated one-time adjustments* 6

(5,130)





9,006

(21,843)



NON-GAAP EBITDA $ 162,188

$ 151,896

6.8 %

$ 521,986

$ 476,995

9.4 % *The fiscal third quarter adjustments for net income before interest expense, taxes, depreciation and amortization were for deconversions. The fiscal year-to-date period adjustments were for

deconversions, the VEDIP program expense, and the acquisition, and were $(7,551), $16,443, and $114, respectively. The prior fiscal third quarter adjustments for net income before interest

expense, taxes, depreciation and amortization were for deconversions. The prior fiscal year-to-date period adjustments were for deconversions and a gain on sale of assets, net, and were

$(14,459) and $(7,384), respectively.























Calculation of Free Cash Flow (Non-GAAP)









Nine Months Ended March 31,



(in thousands)











2024

2023



Net cash from operating activities









$ 336,242

$ 207,031



Capitalized expenditures











(34,347)

(27,237)



Internal use software











(4,561)

(1,471)



Proceeds from sale of assets











900

27,885



Capitalized software











(125,351)

(124,110)



FREE CASH FLOW











$ 172,883

$ 82,098



























Calculation of the Return on Average Shareholders' Equity





March 31,



(in thousands)











2024

2023



Net income (trailing four quarters)









$ 378,516

$ 349,299



Average stockholder's equity (period beginning and ending balances)





1,659,120

1,433,459



RETURN ON AVERAGE SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY









22.8 %

24.4 %



























Calculation of Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) (Non-GAAP)



March 31,



(in thousands)











2024

2023



Net income (trailing four quarters)









$ 378,516

$ 349,299



























Average stockholder's equity (period beginning and ending balances)





1,659,120

1,433,459



Average current maturities of long-term debt (period beginning and ending balances)

1

51



Average long-term debt (period beginning and ending balances)

312,500

300,001



Average invested capital











$ 1,971,621

$ 1,733,511



























ROIC











19.2 %

20.1 %





