Jack Henry & Associates Mourns the Passing of Board Member Laura Kelly

MONETT, Mo., March 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Jack Henry & Associates Inc.® (Nasdaq: JKHY) announced today with great sadness the passing of Laura Kelly, who has served on the Jack Henry Board of Directors since 2013.

"Laura was not only a dedicated member of our Board but also a cherished colleague and friend," said Jack Henry Board Chair and CEO David Foss. "The Board has greatly benefited from Laura's extensive leadership experience in innovation, payments, risk, and compliance. Her insight, wisdom, and financial expertise leave a lasting legacy on our company and for all of us who had the privilege of working with her."

As a member of the Jack Henry Board, Kelly chaired the Governance Committee and served on the Risk and Compliance Committee. With over 30 years in senior leadership roles, Kelly has been instrumental in providing expert guidance and perspective to the company. A former Managing Director of CoreLogic, Kelly served as President of The Columbia Institute, a mortgage industry education affiliate. Her prior experiences include senior leadership roles at Dun & Bradstreet Corporation, American Express Company, and MasterCard Worldwide Inc.

