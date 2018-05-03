Jack Henry & Associates Ranked Number 12 on America's Best Employers List by Forbes

Each year, Forbes partners with market research company Statista to recognize the organizations that create an exceptional experience for their employees. The 500 companies listed on the large companies list were selected based on the results of an independent survey completed by 30,000 American employees inquiring about certain aspects of job satisfaction, including how likely employees are to recommend their employer to a friend. All surveys were completed anonymously, allowing employees to openly express their opinions.

Jack Henry & Associates employs more than 6,300 people across the country in more than 20 states. This year, the ranking was divided into two lists, one for the top large companies with more than 5,000 employees, and one for the top midsize companies with 1,000 to 5,000 employees.

David Foss, president and CEO of Jack Henry & Associates, stated, "Attracting and retaining top talent is critical for any organization, and it has become especially competitive in the IT industry. Our success ultimately depends on the dedication and expertise of our associates, which is why we are committed to fostering an environment that's inviting, challenging, and rewarding. We're honored to once again be recognized by Forbes among America's best employers."

Technology leaders including Google, Facebook, Microsoft, IBM, LinkedIn, Salesforce.com, and PayPal were also recognized on the large companies list in the IT, Internet, Software, and Services category. For more details about the Forbes 2018 America's Best Employers list, visit https://www.forbes.com/best-employers.

About Jack Henry & Associates, Inc.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc.® (NASDAQ: JKHY) is a leading provider of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for the financial services industry. Its solutions serve approximately 9,000 customers nationwide, and are marketed and supported through three primary brands. Jack Henry Banking® supports banks ranging from community banks to multi-billion-dollar institutions with information processing solutions. Symitar® is a leading provider of information processing solutions for credit unions of all sizes. ProfitStars® provides highly specialized products and services that enable financial institutions of every asset size and charter, and diverse corporate entities to mitigate and control risks, optimize revenue and growth opportunities, and contain costs. Additional information is available at www.jackhenry.com.

Statements made in this news release that are not historical facts are forward-looking information. Actual results may differ materially from those projected in any forward-looking information. Specifically, there are a number of important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by any forward-looking information. Additional information on these and other factors, which could affect the Company's financial results, are included in its Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings on Form 10-K, and potential investors should review these statements. Finally, there may be other factors not mentioned above or included in the Company's SEC filings that may cause actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking information.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jack-henry--associates-ranked-number-12-on-americas-best-employers-list-by-forbes-300641830.html

SOURCE Jack Henry & Associates, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.jackhenry.com

