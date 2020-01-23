Jack Henry & Associates To Provide Webcast Of Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2020 Earnings Call

MONETT, Mo., Jan. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Jack Henry & Associates, Inc.® (NASDAQ: JKHY) a leading provider of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for the financial services industry, announced today that it will host a live Webcast of its second quarter fiscal year 2020 earnings conference call on February 5, 2020. The press release announcing second quarter earnings will be issued after market close on February 4, 2020.

The live Webcast, which will begin at 7:45 a.m. Central (8:45 a.m. Eastern), can be accessed on the Jack Henry Web site at www.jackhenry.com. Please log on 10 minutes prior to the beginning of the call. An archived replay of the quarterly earnings call will be available on www.jackhenry.com approximately one hour after the live call.

About Jack Henry & Associates, Inc.

Jack Henry (NASDAQ: JKHY) is a leading provider of technology solutions primarily for the financial services industry. We are an S&P 500 company that serves approximately 9,000 clients nationwide through three divisions: Jack Henry Banking® supports banks ranging from community banks to multi-billion-dollar institutions; Symitar® provides industry-leading solutions to credit unions of all sizes; and ProfitStars® offers highly specialized solutions to financial institutions of every asset size, as well as diverse corporate entities outside of the financial services industry. With a heritage that has been dedicated to openness, partnership, and user centricity for more than 40 years, we are well-positioned as a driving market force in future-ready digital solutions and payment processing services. We empower our clients and consumers with the human-centered, tech-forward, and insights-driven solutions that will get them where they want to go. Are you future ready? Additional information is available at www.jackhenry.com.

SOURCE Jack Henry & Associates, Inc.

Related Links

https://www.jackhenry.com

