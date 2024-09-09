Jack Henry Again Named to IDC FinTech Rankings Top 25

Annual revenue lands financial technology provider on prestigious list for 16th consecutive year

MONETT, Mo., Sept. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Jack Henry™ (Nasdaq: JKHY) announced today that the company ranked No. 11 in IDC's 2024 FinTech rankings of leading companies that provide hardware, software, and services to the financial services industry. This is the 16th consecutive year Jack Henry has appeared on the prestigious list.

The Fortune 500-style ranking categorizes and evaluates the top global providers of financial technology based on calendar-year revenue from financial institution clients. These providers supply the technological backbone of the financial services industry, which the IDC projects will spend more than $800 billion worldwide on information technology by 2026.

"We are pleased to be recognized again for our proven ability to deliver innovative technology through the efforts of our outstanding associates," said Jack Henry President and CEO Greg Adelson. "As we look to the future, we're committed to providing cutting-edge technology that empowers community and regional financial institutions to compete successfully and meet the evolving needs of their customers."

To thrive in a digital economy, financial institutions must embrace innovation and effectively integrate innovative technology to enhance the customer experience and achieve operational excellence. IDC said that Jack Henry and other companies featured on the IDC FinTech Rankings Top 25 are committed to helping financial services companies successfully execute their digital transformation initiatives for the betterment of their customers around the world.

"IDC has been producing the IDC FinTech Rankings for 20 years and has expanded the program to now include the top 150 solutions providers to ensure that we get the most accurate representation of the largest FinTechs in the world," said Marc DeCastro, research director at IDC. "The technology companies on this list provide the innovation necessary to keep the financial services at the forefront of providing modern digital experiences across all aspects of a customer's financial journey."

IDC Financial Insights publishes a comprehensive report about the year's findings that is available to view or download here.

Jack Henry™ (Nasdaq: JKHY) is a well-rounded financial technology company that strengthens connections between financial institutions and the people and businesses they serve. We are an S&P 500 company that prioritizes openness, collaboration, and user centricity – offering banks and credit unions a vibrant ecosystem of internally developed modern capabilities as well as the ability to integrate with leading fintechs. For more than 48 years, Jack Henry has provided technology solutions to enable clients to innovate faster, strategically differentiate, and successfully compete while serving the evolving needs of their accountholders. We empower approximately 7,500 clients with people-inspired innovation, personal service, and insight-driven solutions that help reduce the barriers to financial health. Additional information is available at www.jackhenry.com.

Statements made in this news release that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements." Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those discussed in the Company's Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including the Company's most recent reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q, particularly under the heading "Risk Factors." Any forward-looking statement made in this news release speaks only as of the date of the news release, and the Company expressly disclaims any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise.

