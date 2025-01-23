Jack Henry Celebrates its Successful Collaboration with Corpay for International Wires

Corpay provides seamless and secure international wire transfers for Jack Henry clients

MONETT, Mo., Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Jack Henry (Nasdaq: JKHY) is pleased to recognize the success of its collaboration with Corpay, Inc.'s* (NYSE: CPAY) Cross-Border Solutions business to provide international wires for its clients.

Corpay has been the exclusive international wires provider for Jack Henry clients since September 2023. It is integrated with Jack Henry solutions via jXchange™, a services-based programming interface that enables third-party vendors and banks to access the platform's core data and business rules. The integrity of data is maintained throughout any data exchange, as access to business rules and data is managed through a service layer which governs these interactions.

"Over the last 18 months, Corpay and Peapack Private Bank & Trust have cultivated a strong and productive partnership. Corpay has efficiently onboarded over 200 clients to their comprehensive platform with minimal delay, thanks to their outstanding communication and collaboration," said Jay D'Auria, Senior Vice President, Director of Treasury Management Operations & Escrow Operations, Peapack Private Bank & Trust. "Their team consistently exceeds expectations, showing a readiness to go the extra mile and incorporate feedback. We deeply value their partnership and look forward to a successful relationship in the future."

In addition to its current stellar service, Corpay is in the process of developing a new user interface and additional digital wallet capabilities that will add even more value for Jack Henry Wires customers.

"At Corpay Cross-Border, our mission is to empower banks and credit unions with innovative payment solutions that enhance efficiency and foster growth in an increasingly interconnected world," said Chris Morris, Senior Vice President and Head of Enterprise Payment Solutions, Corpay Cross-Border Solutions. "Our partnership with Jack Henry brings together best-in-class core banking technology and Cross-Border payment processing to streamline critical payment operations. This collaboration enables financial institutions to deliver an enhanced customer experience for global payments, while capitalizing on the growing demand for seamless and reliable international payment services."

Corpay also will be the provider for international wire transfer via the Jack Henry Wires™ platform. Jack Henry Wires provides community and regional financial institutions next-generation capabilities for creating, sending, and receiving one-time and recurring wire transfers. That integration will take place in the coming months.

"Providing the ability to enter and process wire transfers – both domestic and international – is non-negotiable in today's financial environment," said Jonathan Baltzell, President of Bank Solutions for Jack Henry. "What sets our service apart is its usability and high-quality user experience. Corpay is a large part of what makes that high level of service possible for our international wire customers."

About Jack Henry & Associates, Inc.®

Jack Henry™ (Nasdaq: JKHY) is a well-rounded financial technology company that strengthens connections between financial institutions and the people and businesses they serve. We are an S&P 500 company that prioritizes openness, collaboration, and user centricity – offering banks and credit unions a vibrant ecosystem of internally developed modern capabilities as well as the ability to integrate with leading fintechs. For more than 48 years, Jack Henry has provided technology solutions to enable clients to innovate faster, strategically differentiate, and successfully compete while serving the evolving needs of their accountholders. We empower approximately 7,500 clients with people-inspired innovation, personal service, and insight-driven solutions that help reduce the barriers to financial health. Additional information is available at www.jackhenry.com.

About Corpay, Inc.

Corpay, Inc. (NYSE: CPAY) is a global S&P500 corporate payments company that helps businesses and consumers pay expenses in a simple, controlled manner. Corpay's suite of modern payment solutions help its customers better manage vehicle-related expenses (such as fueling and parking), travel expenses (e.g. hotel bookings) and payables (e.g. paying vendors). This results in our customers saving time and ultimately spending less. Corpay Cross-Border refers to a group of legal entities owned and operated by Corpay, Inc.

Corpay – Payments made easy. To learn more visit www.corpay.com.

* "Corpay" in this document primarily refers to the Cross-Border Division of Corpay, Inc.; a full listing of the companies that are part of Corpay Cross-Border is available here: https://www.corpay.com/compliance.

