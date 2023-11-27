Jack Henry CEO to Present at Nasdaq Investor Conference

MONETT, Mo., Nov. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jack Henry & Associates, Inc.® (Nasdaq: JKHY) announced today that it will be participating in an upcoming conference.

David Foss, Board Chair & CEO, will present at the Nasdaq 49th Investor Conference in London, U.K., on Tuesday, December 5. The presentation takes place at 9:30 a.m. ET. A live webcast of the presentation will be accessible at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/58rxpbrs.

Replays of all events will be available on ir.jackhenry.com following the live presentation.

About Jack Henry & Associates, Inc.®
Jack Henry (Nasdaq: JKHY) is a well-rounded financial technology company that strengthens connections between financial institutions and the people and businesses they serve. We are an S&P 500 company that prioritizes openness, collaboration, and user centricity – offering banks and credit unions a vibrant ecosystem of internally developed modern capabilities as well as the ability to integrate with leading fintechs. For more than 47 years, Jack Henry has provided technology solutions to enable clients to innovate faster, strategically differentiate, and successfully compete while serving the evolving needs of their accountholders. We empower approximately 7,500 clients with people-inspired innovation, personal service, and insight-driven solutions that help reduce the barriers to financial health. Additional information is available at www.jackhenry.com.

Statements made in this news release that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements." Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those discussed in the Company's Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including the Company's most recent reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q, particularly under the heading "Risk Factors." Any forward-looking statement made in this news release speaks only as of the date of the news release, and the Company expressly disclaims any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise.

