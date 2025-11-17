Traditional Bank Chooses Jack Henry for Modern, Open Technology Platform

$2.4B bank to enhance both employee and customer experience while positioning growth

MONETT, Mo., Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Jack Henry™ (Nasdaq: JKHY) announced today that Traditional Bank has selected Jack Henry to strengthen its technology framework, elevate employee and customer experiences, and enable continued growth.

Founded in 1902 in Mount Sterling, Kentucky, Traditional Bank has grown from serving a small rural community to operating 19 branches across the state with assets totaling $2.4 billion. The bank caters to the entire community, from retail customers and small to mid-sized businesses to large commercial and nonprofit organizations. Traditional Bank's success has been driven entirely by organic growth, fueled by its commitment to local community needs. The bank is dedicated to relationship banking and hires top local talent to drive those bonds.

Traditional Bank is transitioning from an in-house environment to Jack Henry's hosted, configurable core processing platform that will free IT staff to focus on forward-looking strategies like artificial intelligence, process optimization, and digital innovation. At the same time, automations from Enterprise Workflow will minimize errors, streamline manual processes, and boost efficiency for frontline staff, enabling them to spend more time with customers. And Jack Henry will help the bank reach customers where they are with digital-first experiences.

"We have more than a century of history in this community and we understand the importance of modernizing to meet customer needs so that we can continue to be their financial provider of choice," said Asa McCracken, Chief Operating Officer at Traditional Bank. "We care about our customers, and we're someone they can call - and that matters. That's why we took a holistic approach to evaluating technology providers, engaging staff at all levels. Jack Henry's technology and top-tier support received overwhelming endorsement. Their culture also aligns closely with our people-focused approach, making them the right provider for us."

Jack Henry's open ecosystem and access to more than 950 API-integrated fintechs was also a key factor in the bank's decision. "We work with many third-party fintechs, so having a flexible system that integrates seamlessly with our other platforms was essential," McCracken said. "Our fintech providers vouched for Jack Henry as a strong collaborator, which means a lot. Given the pace of change in banking, we needed a provider that's forward-looking, invests in innovation, fills gaps without creating hurdles when we want to do something unique, and is well positioned to support our future growth."

"Traditional Bank has been serving its communities for more than a century, and throughout that time they've always focused on what's best for their customers and employees," said Jonathan Baltzell, President of Bank Solutions at Jack Henry. "We're proud they've chosen us to support the next step in their evolution, providing the modern and open technology that will help them work more efficiently, build even stronger community ties, and continue growing for the future."

