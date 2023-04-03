Jack Henry Publishes 2023 Sustainability Report

Report highlights company's progress toward key sustainability priorities in multiple areas

MONETT, Mo., April 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jack Henry™ (NASDAQ: JKHY) announced today the publication of its 2023 Sustainability Report that details progress on the company's commitments to associates, clients, communities, stockholders, and the environment through responsible business practices.

The report is supplemented by detailed indexes aligned with the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) and the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosure (TCFD).

"Jack Henry's annual sustainability report reflects how we are embedding corporate sustainability into everything we do across the company," said Tara Brown, Jack Henry's Head of Corporate Sustainability. "It's designed to deepen stakeholder understanding of our commitment to people and communities, responsible business practices, and the planet."

Highlights of the report include:

Jack Henry's recognition for leading with integrity and creating a rewarding work environment for associates by ranking on several lists including Newsweek 's America's Most Loved Workplaces, LinkedIn's Top Companies in Financial Services, and Computerworld 's Best Places to Work in IT.

recognition for leading with integrity and creating a rewarding work environment for associates by ranking on several lists including 's America's Most Loved Workplaces, LinkedIn's Top Companies in Financial Services, and 's Best Places to Work in IT. The demographic makeup of Jack Henry's workforce and efforts to foster equity and inclusion in three strategic areas: workforce, workplace, and marketplace.

workforce and efforts to foster equity and inclusion in three strategic areas: workforce, workplace, and marketplace. A closer look at Jack Henry's highly engaged workforce. Nearly 70% of associates participated in the annual Engagement Survey , and the average engagement index score was 79% (well above the 65% industry benchmark).

highly engaged workforce. Nearly 70% of associates participated in the annual , and the average engagement index score was 79% (well above the 65% industry benchmark). An expanded focus on Jack Henry's data privacy and cybersecurity practices, which are more important than ever in today's world.

data privacy and cybersecurity practices, which are more important than ever in today's world. Examples of how Jack Henry's products and services can be a "force for good" in society. The company recently joined the Financial Health Network, an organization aimed at uniting industries, business leaders, policy makers, innovators, and visionaries to improve financial health for all.

products and services can be a "force for good" in society. The company recently joined the Financial Health Network, an organization aimed at uniting industries, business leaders, policy makers, innovators, and visionaries to improve financial health for all. New corporate sustainability considerations around supplier selection and management expanding upon Jack Henry's supplier diversity program.

supplier diversity program. Information about Jack Henry's low carbon transition plan and commitment to set science-based Greenhouse Gas emissions reduction targets through the Science-Based Targets initiative (SBTi).

low carbon transition plan and commitment to set science-based Greenhouse Gas emissions reduction targets through the Science-Based Targets initiative (SBTi). A detailed description of how Jack Henry's key sustainability priorities align with the United Nation's Sustainable Development Goals.

To view the full report, read past reports, or learn more about Jack Henry's key sustainability priorities and related news, please visit the company's corporate sustainability site.

