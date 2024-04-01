Jack Henry Publishes Annual Sustainability Report

Report details progress in advancing the company's key sustainability priorities.

MONETT, Mo., April 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Jack Henry & Associates, Inc.® (Nasdaq: JKHY) announced today the publication of its 2024 Sustainability Report which outlines the company's dedication to preserving value for associates, clients, communities, stockholders, and the environment through responsible business practices.

The report is supplemented by detailed indexes aligned with the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) and the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosure (TCFD).

"We value transparency and believe that our annual sustainability report fosters trust with all our stakeholders," said Tara Brown, Jack Henry's Head of Corporate Sustainability. "Our 2024 Sustainability Report reflects our associates' hard work and dedication to doing the right thing through responsible business practices."

The report covers milestones and progress related to Jack Henry's key sustainability priorities. Highlights include:

Talent Attraction, Development, and Retention: Strong associate engagement confirms Jack Henry's goal to create a work environment where associates feel safe, empowered, and purposeful in their work. Its annual Engagement Survey received a 65% response rate and indicated an average engagement index score of 81% (above the 67% industry benchmark).

To read Jack Henry's 2024 Sustainability Report, stay up to date, and learn more, visit our corporate sustainability website via Investor Relations on jackhenry.com.

About Jack Henry & Associates, Inc.® Jack Henry™ (Nasdaq: JKHY) is a well-rounded financial technology company that strengthens connections between financial institutions and the people and businesses they serve. We are an S&P 500 company that prioritizes openness, collaboration, and user centricity – offering banks and credit unions a vibrant ecosystem of internally developed modern capabilities as well as the ability to integrate with leading fintechs. For more than 47 years, Jack Henry has provided technology solutions to enable clients to innovate faster, strategically differentiate, and successfully compete while serving the evolving needs of their accountholders. We empower approximately 7,500 clients with people-inspired innovation, personal service, and insight-driven solutions that help reduce the barriers to financial health. Additional information is available at www.jackhenry.com.

