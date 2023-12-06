Jack Henry Recognized on Newsweek's America's Most Responsible Companies 2024 List

MONETT, Mo., Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jack Henry™ (Nasdaq: JKHY) was named as one of America's most responsible companies by Newsweek. This prestigious award is presented by Newsweek and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider.

"We are honored to be recognized for our dedication to sustainable practices, social responsibility, and ethical operations," said Tara Brown, Jack Henry's head of Corporate Sustainability. "Corporate sustainability is a strategic investment for our stakeholders. By prioritizing responsible practices, we cultivate trust, foster resilience, and create enduring value."

America's Most Responsible Companies ranking focuses on a holistic view of corporate responsibility that considers environment, social, and corporate governance. The analysis is based on two metrics:

KPI research: More than 30 KPIs were researched for the top 2,000 public companies by revenue with headquarters in the U.S.





More than 30 KPIs were researched for the top 2,000 public companies by revenue with headquarters in the U.S. Public Survey: A survey of 17,000 U.S. residents was used to evaluate the companies' corporate social responsibility (CSR) reputation. Respondents were asked to select companies familiar to them and then to evaluate those companies' CSR performance in general and in the three subdimensions: social, environmental, and governance.

In the final step, an overall score was calculated for each company that had been analyzed. The final list recognizes the top 600 most responsible companies in the United States, spanning 14 industries.

About Statista, Inc.

Statista publishes hundreds of worldwide industry rankings and company listings with high profile media partners. This research and analysis service is based on the success of statista.com, the leading data and business intelligence portal that provides statistics, business relevant data, and various market and consumer studies and surveys.

About Jack Henry & Associates, Inc.®

Jack Henry™ (Nasdaq: JKHY) is a well-rounded financial technology company that strengthens connections between financial institutions and the people and businesses they serve. We are a S&P 500 company that prioritizes openness, collaboration, and user centricity – offering banks and credit unions a vibrant ecosystem of internally developed modern capabilities as well as the ability to integrate with leading fintechs. For more than 47 years, Jack Henry has provided technology solutions to enable clients to innovate faster, strategically differentiate, and successfully compete while serving the evolving needs of their accountholders. We empower approximately 7,500 clients with people-inspired innovation, personal service, and insight-driven solutions that help reduce the barriers to financial health. Additional information is available at www.jackhenry.com .

Statements made in this news release that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements." Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those discussed in the Company's Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including the Company's most recent reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q, particularly under the heading "Risk Factors." Any forward-looking statement made in this news release speaks only as of the date of the news release, and the Company expressly disclaims any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise.

SOURCE Jack Henry & Associates, Inc.