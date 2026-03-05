Jack in the Box Selects Restaurant365 As Its Sole Back-Office Inventory Platform

Industry-leading QSR brand standardizes on Restaurant365 to unify systemwide back-office operations to bolster efficiency and profitability

IRVINE, Calif., March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Restaurant365, the leading all-in-one restaurant management platform, today announced that Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ: JACK) selected Restaurant365 as its mandated back-office inventory solution across the Jack in the Box system and has successfully deployed Restaurant365 as their centralized inventory platform across all 2,128 corporate and franchisee locations.

Jack in the Box selected Restaurant365 following an extensive proof of concept and pilot program to validate the platform's ability to support the brand's scale, franchise model, and long-term growth strategy. The partnership is designed to simplify the brand's technology environment, deliver real-time financial and operational visibility, and provide franchisees with tools to improve profitability and execution across thousands of locations.

"Jack in the Box needed a single, restaurant-specific back-office platform that could scale with our growth, support our franchisees, and integrate seamlessly into our broader technology ecosystem," said Doug Cook, Chief Technology Officer at Jack in the Box. "Restaurant365 delivers unified, real-time visibility into sales, food costs, and labor while automating the manual processes that slow operators down. That combination of control, efficiency, and scalability made R365 the right strategic partner for our system."

Restaurant365 also provides the accounting engine for approximately half of all Jack in the Box restaurants, giving franchisees real-time financial reporting, AP automation, and multi-entity management that help them scale without added overhead.

"Jack in the Box is one of the most iconic brands in quick-service, and we're proud to support their next phase of growth," said Tony Smith, Co-Founder and CEO of Restaurant365. "By standardizing on Restaurant365, Jack in the Box is bringing its data into one unified platform — giving both corporate leaders and franchisees the visibility and control they need to make faster, more informed decisions and drive stronger performance."

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ: JACK), founded and headquartered in San Diego, California, is a restaurant company that operates and franchises Jack in the Box®, one of the nation's largest hamburger chains with approximately 2,128 restaurants across 21 states. For more information, including franchising opportunities, visit www.jackinthebox.com.

About Restaurant365®

Restaurant365 is the AI platform restaurants trust to run a more profitable business by centralizing accounting, inventory, workforce management, and payroll. Purpose-built for the restaurant industry, R365 unifies operational and financial data to deliver insights and automation that help operators control food and labor costs, accelerate financial close, and reduce time spent on manual tasks. Restaurant365's connected ecosystem includes integrations with hundreds of leading POS systems, vendors, and banks for unmatched operational visibility and efficiency. The company is headquartered in Irvine, California, and is backed by Bessemer Venture Partners, ICONIQ, KKR, L Catterton, and Serent Capital. Additional information is available at restaurant365.com.

Press related questions about Restaurant365, please contact [email protected]

SOURCE Restaurant365