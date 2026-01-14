Veteran Technology Executive Eric Cox Joins Restaurant365 as Chief Operating Officer

Industry leader brings experience from Adobe, Vimeo, and Dropbox to drive next phase of R365's growth and AI innovation

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Restaurant365, the leading all-in-one restaurant management platform, today announced that go-to-market and operations executive Eric Cox has joined the company as Chief Operating Officer. Cox will focus on driving company growth, ensuring customers are getting full value from the platform, and strengthening Restaurant365's internal operations.

Eric Cox headshot

"Eric is a fantastic addition to the team who brings a rare combination of scaled public-company experience and entrepreneurial mindset," said Restaurant365 CEO and Co-founder Tony Smith. "I was impressed that despite all of his past success, he still brings a helpful, hungry attitude that fits perfectly with our team as we work together to drive this next phase of growth."

Cox brings more than two decades of leadership across software, SaaS, and digital transformation. Most recently, he served as Chief Customer Officer at Dropbox, where he led sales, marketing, customer success, support, product marketing, communications, and brand. Prior to Dropbox, he was Chief Operating Officer at Vimeo and spent 19 years at Adobe in various leadership positions. Throughout his career, he has excelled at driving strategic initiatives and unifying teams across departments to deliver great results for customers.

"Restaurant365 has built an impressive platform that solves real, everyday challenges for restaurant operators while unlocking new opportunities through data, automation, and now AI," Cox said. "I'm excited to join this leadership team and help build on our strong momentum in empowering customers to control and grow their profitability."

Cox's hiring supports Restaurant365's ongoing commitment to deliver market-changing solutions to as many restaurants as possible, helping operators unlock growth and profitability.

About Restaurant365®

Restaurant365 is the leading back-of-house accounting, inventory, workforce management, and payroll solution developed specifically for the restaurant industry. R365's all-in-one restaurant management platform simplifies day-to-day management for leaders at all levels, empowering them to control food costs, optimize labor, and improve guest experiences. Restaurant365's cloud-based architecture and robust integrations connect it to hundreds of POS providers, vendors, and banks, providing complete, accurate insights that empower managers to take meaningful action. Restaurant365 is headquartered in Irvine, California, and has an office in Austin, Texas. The company is backed by Bessemer Venture Partners, ICONIQ, KKR, L Catterton, and Serent Capital. Additional information is available at restaurant365.com.

Press related questions about Restaurant365, please contact [email protected]

SOURCE Restaurant365