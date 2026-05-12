Jack Kent Cooke Foundation Announces 2026 Undergraduate Transfer Scholarship Recipients

The 2026 cohort of 60 community college students will receive funding and support to attend four-year institutions

LANSDOWNE, Va., May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Jack Kent Cooke Foundation announced today that 60 community college students will receive the Cooke Undergraduate Transfer Scholarship to help them complete their bachelor's degrees at four-year institutions with a significantly reduced financial burden.

The Cooke Foundation is committed to expanding access to high-quality, debt-free pathways for high-achieving students with financial need. While nearly 80% of community college students aspire to earn a bachelor's degree, only 16% reach that goal within six years. The Cooke Undergraduate Transfer Scholarship aims to help more students persist and complete their degrees by reducing financial barriers and providing the academic and advising support needed to navigate the transfer process.

"These Scholars reflect the depth of talent and determination found in community colleges across the country," said Giuseppe "Seppy" Basili, Chief Executive Officer of the Jack Kent Cooke Foundation. "They've demonstrated what they're capable of, and we're proud to help ensure that financial barriers don't prevent them from continuing their education and realizing their full potential."

The Cooke Undergraduate Transfer Scholarship provides last dollar funding after all institutional aid and can provide as much as $55,000 per year to complete a bachelor's degree at any accredited undergraduate institution. Beyond financial support, Scholars receive personalized advising to guide their academic and professional journeys. They also gain access to a nationwide network of nearly 3,900 Cooke Scholars and Alumni, along with opportunities for internships, study abroad, and graduate school support, ensuring they have the tools needed to thrive beyond community college.

This year's selection process drew more than 1,300 applications from community colleges across the country. The 60 new Scholars were selected from a semifinalist pool of 485 students. Applicants were evaluated based on academic achievement, perseverance, and leadership.

A complete list of the 2026 Cooke Transfer Scholar finalists and their respective community colleges is available here. To learn more about the Undergraduate Transfer Scholarship, visit the website here.

About The Jack Kent Cooke Foundation

The Jack Kent Cooke Foundation is dedicated to advancing the education of exceptionally promising students who have financial need. Since 2000, the Foundation has awarded over $332 million in scholarships to nearly 3,900 students from 8th grade through graduate school, along with comprehensive educational advising, career pathway counseling, and other support services. The Foundation has also provided $144 million in grants to organizations that serve such students. For more information, visit www.jkcf.org

SOURCE Jack Kent Cooke Foundation