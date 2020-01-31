Jack Kent Cooke Foundation Announces Semifinalists for Prestigious Cooke College Scholarship Program

LANSDOWNE, Va., Jan. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Jack Kent Cooke Foundation announced the selection of 477 high school seniors as semifinalists for the prestigious Cooke College Scholarship Program. This highly selective scholarship provides high-achieving students with financial need up to $40,000 annually for four years of college, to enable them to attend a top college or university.

The semifinalists were chosen from a pool of over 5,300 applicants. Approximately 60 semifinalists will be selected to receive the scholarship. The 2020 Cooke College Scholarship recipients will be announced in April.

"These semifinalists represent some of the most passionate, driven, and hard-working students across the country," said Executive Director Seppy Basili. "It is an honor to recognize these semifinalists for their persistence and achievements."

Students applied from all 50 states, as well as Washington, DC and Puerto Rico — representing 402 schools. A list of the semifinalists can be found here.

Learn more about the College Scholarship Program here and sign up to be notified when next year's application opens in August 2020.

Cooke College Scholars are selected based on exceptional academic ability and achievement, financial need, persistence, service to others and leadership. Students must be current high school seniors residing in the United States. Scholarships are awarded without respect to religion, sexual orientation, gender identity, citizenship status, geographic region, race or ethnicity.

The Jack Kent Cooke Foundation is dedicated to advancing the education of exceptionally promising students who have financial need. Since 2000, the Foundation has awarded over $200 million in scholarships to over 2,700 students from 8th grade through graduate school, along with comprehensive educational advising and other support services. The Foundation has also provided $110 million in grants to organizations that serve such students. www.jkcf.org

SOURCE Jack Kent Cooke Foundation

