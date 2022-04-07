Jack Kent Cooke Foundation Awards 100 High School Seniors with Prestigious College Scholarship, Largest Cohort Ever

LANSDOWNE, Va., April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Jack Kent Cooke Foundation today announced that 100 graduating high school seniors will receive the Cooke College Scholarship. This year's recipients will receive up to $55,000 annually to cover costs associated with their undergraduate education, as they go on to attend some of the nation's top colleges and universities next fall.

The Cooke College Scholarship Program seeks to help high-achieving students with financial need earn a college degree. Responding to rising tuition costs and economic challenges faced by families across the country in the last two years, the Foundation has increased the maximum award amount for the College Scholarship to keep pace with college costs. In addition to substantial financial support, Scholars also receive ongoing academic coaching and advising, graduate school and career advising, and access to a network of over 2,800 active Cooke Scholars and Alumni. Scholars will receive opportunities for internships, study abroad, and access to graduate school funding.

"Our country is full of bright and motivated students. We want to make sure those with financial need have the opportunity to succeed," said Seppy Basili, Executive Director of the Jack Kent Cooke Foundation. "We admire the determination displayed by the finalists this year, and we're extremely proud of these students' achievements. We look forward to witnessing their future accomplishments."

This year, students applied for the Cooke College Scholarship from all 50 states, Washington, DC, Puerto Rico, Guam, Northern Marianas, the Virgin Islands, and American Samoa. The Foundation evaluated each submission, and selected Scholars based on their academic ability, persistence, leadership, and financial need. Scholars will go on to study in fields such as biological science, engineering, computer science, fine arts, and political science.

These 100 Scholars join the 49 current Cooke Young Scholars selected in February to continue to receive the organization's support to form the 2022 cohort of 149 College Scholars. A full list of the 2022 Cooke College Scholars, including the high schools and states they represent, can be found here.

The Cooke Foundation is dedicated to advancing the education of exceptionally promising students who have financial need. Since 2000, the Foundation has awarded $230 million in scholarships to nearly 3,000 students from 8th grade through graduate school, along with comprehensive counseling and other support services. The Foundation has also provided $120 million in grants to organizations that serve such students. www.jkcf.org

SOURCE Jack Kent Cooke Foundation