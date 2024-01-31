Jack Link's® and Frito-Lay® Release New Flavors to Elevate the Snacking Game

The iconic brand collaboration expands its' portfolio with additional mashups featuring Fritos® and Flamin' Hot® flavors

PLANO, Texas, Jan. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In an epic new collaboration between Jack Link's®, Fritos® and Flamin' Hot®, the legendary brands have come together to bring the savory flavor of Fritos Chili Cheese and a kick of Flamin' Hot to Jack Link's high-quality smoky meat snacks.

The bold, new offerings are expertly seasoned with the iconic Frito-Lay inspired flavors to help level up fans' snacking experiences. Jack Link's Fritos Chili Cheese flavor will be available in Beef Jerky, Meat Sticks and Cheese Stick & Meat Combos, along with Jack Link's Flamin' Hot adding Cheese Stick & Meat Combos to its lineup. The Jack Link's Fritos Chili Cheese and Jack Link's Flamin' Hot flavored Cheese Stick & Meat combos offer at least 5g of protein per serving and are made with jalapeño cheese, creating a combination of savory, bold flavors that are energizing and easy to eat on-the-go.

"We're proud to continue expanding our portfolio with Frito-Lay to deliver these epic flavors to new and existing jerky lovers," said Molly Russell, Director of Marketing for the Jack Link's brand. "In addition to these new flavors, we're expanding our co-branded portfolio with the Cheese Stick & Meat Combination, which will help level up meat snacks fans' snacking experience."

"These product mashups are an exciting way for us to continue to bring our legendary flavors to new innovations and provide our fans with more exciting snacking options," said Leslie Vesper, Vice President of Marketing at Frito-Lay. "In our recent Frito-Lay U.S. Snack Index, '80% agree that combining multiple food products to create the perfect bite is an art form.' These innovations will provide unmatched flavor combinations in a perfect bite that's easy to enjoy."

Jack Link's Fritos Chili Cheese flavored Beef Jerky, Meat Sticks and Cheese Stick & Meat Combos as well as Flamin' Hot flavored Cheese & Meat Stick Combos are available for purchase online and at retailers nationwide alongside existing Flamin' Hot and Doritos® Spicy Sweet Chili offerings. Suggested retail price for the portfolio of Jack Link's and Frito-Lay products:

Jack Link's Fritos Chili Cheese Beef Jerky in 2.56 oz bags: $8.49

To learn more about this collaboration and these new flavors, visit jacklinksfritolay.com , and be sure to follow the brands on social media at @jacklinksjerky , @officialfritos, @flaminhot and @doritos .

About Frito-Lay North America

Frito-Lay North America is the $23 billion convenient foods division of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ: PEP), which is headquartered in Purchase, NY. Frito-Lay snacks include Lay's® and Ruffles® potato chips, Doritos® and Tostitos® tortilla chips and branded dips, Cheetos® snacks, Stacy's® pita chips, PopCorners® popped-corn snack, SunChips® multigrain snacks and Fritos® corn chips. The Company operates 30+ manufacturing facilities across the U.S. and Canada, more than 200 distribution centers and services 315,000 retail customers per week through its direct-store-delivery model. Learn more about Frito-Lay at the corporate website, www.fritolay.com, on X (@fritolay), on Instagram (@fritolay) and on Facebook (Frito-Lay).

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated more than $86 billion in net revenue in 2022, driven by a complementary beverage and convenient foods portfolio that includes Lay's, Doritos, Cheetos, Gatorade®, Pepsi-Cola®, Mountain Dew®, Quaker®, and SodaStream®. PepsiCo's product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and beverages, including many iconic brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales.

Guiding PepsiCo is our vision to Be the Global Leader in Beverages and Convenient Foods by Winning with pep+ (PepsiCo Positive). pep+ is our strategic end-to-end transformation that puts sustainability and human capital at the center of how we will create value and growth by operating within planetary boundaries and inspiring positive change for planet and people. For more information, visit www.pepsico.com, and follow on X (@PepsiCo), Instagram (@PepsiCo), Facebook (PepsiCo), and LinkedIn (PepsiCo).

About Jack Link's®

Jack Link's Protein Snacks is a global leader in snacking and the No. 1 meat snack brand in America. Born in the Northwoods of Wisconsin, which is where Jack Link (yes, he's a real person) still resides, we're proud of our rural roots. Jack Link's offers premium protein snacks in a variety of flavors, sizes and price points, appealing to nearly every consumer and occasion.

About Link Snacks, Inc. ("Jack Link's")

Link Snacks is the manufacturer of Jack Link's Protein Snacks, the #1 Meat Snack brand in the USA. Link Snacks is a family-owned and operated company headquartered in Minong, Wisconsin, that represents a heritage of quality and innovation. The company is made up of passionate team members who share an uncompromising commitment to delivering awesome products. Sold in more than 40 countries, the Link Snacks' family of brands includes Jack Link's®, Lorissa's Kitchen®, Wild River®, Golden Island®, BiFi® and Peperami®. www.jacklinks.com.

