JACK LINK'S® AND PEPSICO® FOODS LAUNCH DORITOS® NACHO CHEESE FLAVORED BEEF JERKY AND MEAT STICKS

MINONG, Wis., Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Link Snacks, the undisputed powerhouse of real meat protein snacks and the company behind the iconic Jack Link's brand is launching Jack Link's Doritos® Nacho Cheese flavored beef jerky and meat sticks under its legendary partnership with PepsiCo.

Expertly seasoned with the bold flavor of Doritos Nacho Cheese flavor, this new lineup is an extension of the industry-leading partnership forged between Jack Link's and Frito-Lay® in 2023. Products are currently available online as well as in retailers nationwide. Consumers can find them next to existing Jack Link's x Frito-Lay jerky and stick flavors like Doritos Spicy Sweet Chili, Doritos Sweet & Tangy BBQ, and Flamin' Hot®.

"Consumers want more protein, more flavor, and more convenience—and that's exactly what this collaboration delivers. Doritos® Nacho Cheese is one of the most iconic and beloved flavors in the PepsiCo Foods portfolio and we're thrilled to bring it to consumers in a fun and protein-packed way," said Holly LaVallie, SVP of marketing and R&D at Link Snacks. "Whether you're grabbing a quick snack or fueling up for the day, these incredibly flavorful meat snacks make protein easy, delicious, and always within reach. This is what industry leading innovation looks like."

"Doritos Nacho Cheese is one of our most iconic flavors—and this partnership with Jack Link's underscores our commitment to bringing consumers new ways to enjoy the bold taste they know and love," said Tina Mahal, Senior Vice President of Marketing, PepsiCo Foods U.S. "With this new protein-forward format, we're meeting consumers at the intersection of taste, innovation, and convenience. It's a powerful expression of how great brands can come together to create something entirely new—and unmistakably Doritos."

For more information on the collaboration and to find where to buy these products, visit jacklinksfritolay.com and be sure to follow the brands on social media at @jacklinksjerky, @flaminhot ,@doritos and @pepsico.

About Link Snacks

Link Snacks is a leader in snacking, and its brand Jack Link's is the No. 1 meat snack brand in America. Headquartered in Minong, Wisconsin, Link Snacks is a family-owned and operated company that represents a heritage of unsurpassed quality and innovation since 1985. The company is made up of passionate Team Members, across 11 countries, who share an uncompromising commitment to deliver awesome products. Link Snacks offers premium protein snacks in a variety of flavors, sizes and price points, appealing to nearly every consumer and occasion. The company's portfolio of brands includes Jack Link's®, Lorissa's Kitchen®, Wild River®, Golden Island®, Country Fresh Meats®, BiFi®, and Peperami® and KOOEE!®.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated nearly $94 billion in net revenue in 2025, driven by a complementary beverage and convenient foods portfolio that includes Lay's®, Doritos®, Cheetos®, Gatorade®, Pepsi-Cola®, Mountain Dew®, Quaker®, and SodaStream®. PepsiCo's product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and drinks, including many iconic brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales.

Guiding PepsiCo is our vision to Be the Global Leader in Beverages and Convenient Foods by Winning with pep+ (PepsiCo Positive). pep+ is our strategic end-to-end transformation that places sustainability at the center of our business strategy, seeking to drive growth and build a stronger, more resilient future for PepsiCo and the communities where we operate. For more information, visit www.pepsico.com, and follow on X (Twitter), Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn @PepsiCo.

