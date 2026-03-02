Jack Link's® Launches 3-Ingredient Line of Beef Sticks, Steaks and Slices as Part of New Clean Ingredient Portfolio

As consumers seek cleaner, simpler foods, Jack Link's launches a new real meat protein platform featuring the first full line of 3‑ingredient, grass‑fed and finished beef snacks.

MINONG, Wis., March 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Jack Link's, the company that created the modern meat snack category, today announced the launch of its newest lineup: a full portfolio of sticks, steaks and air-dried beef slices with just three simple ingredients.

Jack Link's 3-ingredient air-dried beef slices containing only vinegar, salt and grass-fed and finished beef.

This innovation isn't just unprecedented, it proves that Jack Link's scale, infrastructure, and capabilities are in a league no other brand can touch. It calls out the thousands of "clean" products cluttering shelves today, where a quick flip to the ingredient panel reveals a list longer than a store receipt. This new line? Three ingredients. All simple enough to print proudly on the front of the pack. And with more than 20 facilities across nearly 10 countries and a team of thousands perfecting this craft for 40 years, Jack Link's is the only company capable of delivering this level of simplicity at a scale the industry has never seen.

First to hit shelves nationwide this spring will be 2‑ounce bags of 3‑ingredient air‑dried beef slices in Original and Hickory. Each bag delivers 31 grams of protein and will be available across c‑store, grocery and other retailers. These slices will also expand in other sizes and multipacks across the nation later in 2026. Also in 2026, Jack Link's will roll out 3‑ingredient sticks and steaks, which will rewrite the category's playbook for what easily accessible, clean and portable protein really means.

But this isn't the only innovation across Jack Link's Better-For You-portfolio, later this year, the snack legend will debut antibiotic‑free turkey and chicken sticks, turkey jerky, and a range of zero‑sugar, 100% grass-fed beef jerky, steaks, and sticks, available early in 2027.

"Building a 3‑ingredient meat snack at scale doesn't happen by accident. It takes serious infrastructure, discipline, and decades of category expertise," said Troy Link, CEO of Link Snacks. "A lot of brands talk 'clean,' but their labels tell a different story. Jack Link's is uniquely positioned to deliver honest, simple, minimal‑ingredient products to consumers who demand real transparency."

"Consumers are clearly shifting toward simpler nutrition and more transparency," said Heidi Skolnik, MS, CDN, FACSM, and New York Times best‑selling author. "They're looking for clean‑label foods that offer real, functional benefits. Jack Link's is making it easier for people to get high‑quality protein throughout the day which helps manage appetite and naturally provides essential nutrients like amino acids, creatine, and other important vitamins that support our muscles and immune health."

About Link Snacks

Link Snacks is a global powerhouse in protein snacking and the home of Jack Link's, one of the most recognizable meat snack brands in the world. Born and still rooted in Minong, Wisconsin, Link Snacks was founded by Jack Link himself and is a family-owned company built on uncompromising quality, relentless innovation, and a belief that real protein fuels real people. Since 1985, Link Snacks has grown into a global force in protein snacking, operating facilities across 11 countries, all united by one mission: craft awesome snacks that raise the bar for the entire industry. From bold jerkies to high-quality sticks, steaks, slices and bites, Link Snacks delivers premium protein snacks in flavors, sizes, and formats for every consumer, every appetite, and every occasion. Our portfolio includes some of the most iconic and fastest‑growing brands in the world: Jack Link's®, Lorissa's™, Golden Island®, Country Fresh Meats®, BiFi®, Peperami® and KOOEE!®.

