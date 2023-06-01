JACK LINK'S CELEBRATES NATIONAL JERKY DAY WITH AN EPIC "MEAT RETREAT"

Immersive experience includes meat-outfitted king suite, cowboy excursions, and a chef-crafted meat feast

MINONG, Wis., June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jack Link's is celebrating National Jerky Day by offering meat-lovers a chance to live out their cowboy-cation dreams with a "Meat Retreat" at a dude ranch in Montana. Meat print robes, a Marination Station jacuzzi, and meaty aromas that fill the Big Sky air bring meat paradise fantasies to life. On June 12, 2023, the all-expense-paid bookings will be up for grabs at JackLinksMeatRetreat.com for end-of-summer stays this August.

Kick back in a meat-themed, meat-smelling king suite — complete with a custom Beef Stick Bed, meat sheets, a meaty mini bar, and all the jerky imaginable. Relax and unwind at the end of a day at the ranch with a trough-turned-jacuzzi 'Marination Station'.

"Jack Link's declared National Jerky Day in 2012 simply to celebrate meat snacks — we've significantly turned up the heat since then," said Tracy Fleischhacker Quigley, Senior Brand Director, Jack Link's. "This year, we created an immersive, five-sense experience that will be seared into the minds of our meat-loving guests for years to come."

Four-day, three-night Meat Retreat experiences are packed with a meaty itinerary:

Four-day, three-night Meat Retreat experiences are packed with a meaty itinerary:

By day, guests will experience life like a cowboy, with trail rides on horseback, horsemanship lessons, roping lessons, fly fishing, leather crafting, and more.

At night, meat-lovers will venture up the mountain for breathtaking Big Sky views, sing songs around the campfire, and enjoy a good ole hootenanny with line dancing.

An epic meat feast crafted by a private chef will impress those with a proclivity for carnivorism. The meat-centric menu includes marinated flank steak bruschetta with a jerky-infused cream sauce, teriyaki beef and bison meatballs, juicy tomahawk steak, and New York style cheesecake with a jerky and graham cracker crust.

Meat Retreat bookings at Bar W Guest Ranch in the cattle country of Whitefish, MT will open up on June 12, 2023. Follow along on Jack Link's Instagram (@ jacklinksjerky ) for more details on when the first-come, first-served bookings will go live.

To learn more about the Jack Link's Meat Retreat, visit JackLinksMeatRetreat.com.

About Link Snacks, Inc. ("Jack Link's")

Link Snacks, Inc. is the manufacturer of the #1 Meat Snack brand, Jack Link's®, in the U.S. Headquartered in Minong, Wisconsin, Link Snacks is a family-owned and operated company that represents a heritage of quality, safety and innovation. The company is made up of passionate team members who share an uncompromising commitment to delivering awesome products. Sold in more than 40 countries, the Link Snacks' family of companies owns a portfolio of brands that includes Jack Link's®, Lorissa's Kitchen®, Wild River®, Golden Island®, MATADOR®, BiFi®, and Peperami®. www.jacklinks.com.

