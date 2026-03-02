Lorissa's Organic Snacks Adds Protein Straws to Lineup of Certified Allergen-Free Offerings

Protein Snack Brand with Only Certified Organic and Free from Top 9 Allergen Meat Sticks Expands Snacking Options for Clean-Label and Allergen-Aware Consumers

MINONG, Wis., March 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lorissa's Organic Snacks, the maker of the only certified free from top 9 allergensi meat sticks on the market, today announced a new addition to its portfolio aimed at providing more safe protein snack options for the rising number of consumers focusing on ingredient labels.

Lorissa's Organic Snacks Protein Straws and Lineup of Real Meat Protein Sticks

Lorissa's Protein Straws are made with organic cassava, brown rice protein and avocado oil, packing 7 grams of protein per serving. Launching in 4-ounce take-home bags with flavors including Original, Salsa Fresca, and Jalapeño Lime, these straws will hit shelves at a major national retailer later this year with plans to expand to additional club, grocery and specialty retailers in the months following.

Protein Straws are an addition to Lorissa's existing line of certified free from the top 9 allergens beef, chicken and turkey sticks, available now at retailers nationwide. New this summer, all meat sticks from Lorissa's will also be USDA Certified Organic and naturally fermented, providing consumers with even more peace-of-mind as they enjoy flavorful, zero sugar, meat sticks in signature flavors: Original Beef, Jalapeño Beef, Chili Crisp Chicken, and Savory Herb Turkey. This new organic certification further elevates Lorissa's as the only certified top 9 allergen-free and organic meat sticks on the market.

"A lot of labels look reassuring for families managing food allergies, but many don't have the proof to back up their promises and that can put people at risk," said Lorissa Link, founder of Lorissa's Organic Snacks. "The word friendly is not the same as the word certified and that difference matters. That's why bringing truly certified top 9 allergen free and certified organic snacks to the market matters so much to us. Our new Protein Straws also expands our portfolio into plant-based options and I am proud that we're providing a salty, crunchy, crave worthy snack the whole family can safely enjoy."

"In the U.S., 1 in 13 children and 1 in 10 adults have food allergiesii and almost 60% of shoppers prioritize natural and organic grocery products,iii" said Heidi Skolnik, MS, CDN, FACSM, and New York Times best‑selling author. "Having portable protein options that are actually certified organic or allergen-free give people confidence in what they're eating, which is a huge win, particularly among the growing number of consumers specifically seeking these out."

For more information on Lorissa's Organic Snacks, visit the Lorissa's Organic Snacks website.

About Link Snacks

Link Snacks is a global powerhouse in protein snacking and the home of Jack Link's, one of the most recognizable meat snack brands in the world. Born and still rooted in Minong, Wisconsin, Link Snacks was founded by Jack Link himself and is a family-owned company built on uncompromising quality, relentless innovation, and a belief that real protein fuels real people. Since 1985, Link Snacks has grown into a global force in protein snacking, operating facilities across 11 countries, all united by one mission: craft awesome snacks that raise the bar for the entire industry. From bold jerkies to high-quality sticks, steaks, slices and bites, Link Snacks delivers premium protein snacks in flavors, sizes, and formats for every consumer, every appetite, and every occasion. Our portfolio includes some of the most iconic and fastest‑growing brands in the world: Jack Link's®, Lorissa's™, Golden Island®, Country Fresh Meats®, BiFi®, Peperami® and KOOEE!®.

Contact:

Link Snacks PR:

[email protected]

i Top 9 allergens include milk, eggs, wheat, soy, peanuts, tree nuts, fish, shellfish, sesame: https://www.fsis.usda.gov/food-safety/safe-food-handling-and-preparation/food-safety-basics/food-allergies-big-9

ii https://www.foodallergy.org/resources/facts-and-statistics#:~:text=egg:%202.7%20million,12

iii https://www.acosta.group/new-acosta-group-study-highlights-opportunities-to-drive-additional-growth-for-natural-and-organic-products/

SOURCE Link Snacks, Inc.