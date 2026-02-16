Jack Link's® Unleashes Carnivore Bites for Value-Seeking Protein Snackers

65 pieces made with 100% beef plus 110 grams of protein for under $20, A meat-to-money ratio that is changing the game for cost-conscious snackers

MINONG, Wis., Feb. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Jack Link's, the undisputed leader of real meat protein snacks, has unleashed Carnivore Bites. What the heck are Carnivore Bites?

We're talking 65 pieces that come in dangerously flavorful Original and Teriyaki options, packed with 10-grams of protein in every serving. That's more than five dozen pieces of real meat protein for a suggested retail price of $19.99, delivering monster value in a world where every dollar counts.

But Carnivore Bites bring more than flavor and value. They're made with 100% real beef, which contains, zinc, iron, and key nutrients that support muscle, bones, and immune health. In short: big protein, big benefits, big value

"We never stop pushing to give our consumers more of what they want, real protein and real value," said Holly LaVallie, SVP of Marketing and R&D at Link Snacks. "Carnivore Bites are the next step in that mission as people are expecting more from their food while they watch their budgets closely."

This product is the latest innovation from Link Snacks, one of the world's leading real meat protein powerhouses. In 2025, the company announced DUOS under the Jack Link's brand which pairs two bold, awesome flavors in one bag. In 2025, the company also launched a partnership with leading social media creator and philanthropist, MrBeast (Jimmy Donaldson) on a co-branded product line with Jack Link's aimed to grab the attention of the next generation of snackers with protein options like multi-pack sticks available in turkey, beef and zero sugar varieties.

Carnivore Bites are already staking their claim in select convenience stores, with more shelves nationwide soon to be conquered. Dive into Jack Link's full arsenal of meat snacks at www.jacklinks.com.

About Link Snacks

Link Snacks is a global powerhouse in protein snacking—and the home of Jack Link's, one of the most recognizable meat snack brands in the world. Born and still rooted in Minong, Wisconsin, Link Snacks was founded by Jack Link himself and is a family-owned company built on uncompromising quality, relentless innovation, and a belief that real protein fuels real people. Since 1985, Link Snacks has grown into a global force in protein snacking, operating facilities across 11 countries, all united by one mission: craft awesome snacks that raise the bar for the entire industry. From bold jerkies to high-quality sticks, steaks, slices and bites, Link Snacks delivers premium protein snacks in flavors, sizes, and formats for every consumer, every appetite, and every occasion. Our portfolio includes some of the most iconic and fastest‑growing brands in the world: Jack Link's®, Lorissa's Kitchen®, Wild River®, Golden Island®, Country Fresh Meats®, BiFi®, and Peperami® and KOOEE!®.

