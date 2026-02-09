Rare Breed™ Spreads the Love to Shelter Dogs, Donating 1-Ton of Dog Treats to Canines Nationwide

Digital giving campaign calls on dog lovers to help donate dog treats to their favorite shelters

MINONG, Wis., Feb. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rare Breed, the real meat dog treat brand crafted with only three ingredients: meat, flaxseed and vinegar, today launched "Treat Your Shelter," a nationwide, digital give‑back campaign showing love for rescue dogs in time for Valentine's Day.

Starting today, dog lovers everywhere can submit their favorite shelter to receive an approximately 8-pound donation of Rare Breed's premium real beef and real pork dog treats. The first 500 shelters will receive their shipment straight from Rare Breed with a note letting them know someone out there loves them. Nominators will also receive a 50% off digital discount code to use on RareBreedPet.com and a confirmation notice when the treats are delivered.

The Treat Your Shelter campaign continues Link Snacks' long‑standing commitment to community, quality and the belief that real meat fuels real moments, whether you've got two legs or four. It also delivers on Rare Breed's firm belief that every dog deserves real meat.

How to Participate

Visit RareBreedPet.com Nominate your local animal shelter Share the campaign to help spread the word

Rare Breed is a real meat dog treat brand crafted with only three ingredients: American‑sourced, hardwood‑smoked beef or pork, flaxseed, and vinegar. It delivers pure, protein‑rich treats without fillers, additives, or processed junk. Since its launch, Rare Breed has quickly gained traction with pet-lovers nationwide and is sold at online at RareBreedPet.com, in select Walmart stores nationwide and on Walmart.com.

About Link Snacks

Link Snacks is a global powerhouse in protein snacking—and the home of Jack Link's, one of the most recognizable meat snack brands in the world. Born and still rooted in Minong, Wisconsin, Link Snacks was founded by Jack Link himself and is a family-owned company built on uncompromising quality, relentless innovation, and a belief that real protein fuels real people. Since 1985, Link Snacks has grown into a global force in protein snacking, operating facilities across 11 countries, all united by one mission: craft awesome snacks that raise the bar for the entire industry. From bold jerkies to high-quality sticks, steaks, slices and bites, Link Snacks delivers premium protein snacks in flavors, sizes, and formats for every consumer, every appetite, and every occasion. Our portfolio includes some of the most iconic and fastest‑growing brands in the world: Jack Link's®, Lorissa's Kitchen®, Wild River®, Golden Island®, Country Fresh Meats®, BiFi®, and Peperami® and KOOEE!®.

