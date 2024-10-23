Jackery Celebrates 12th Anniversary with Exciting Raffles and Introduces the 'Jackery Solar Generator Standard' to Set Industry Benchmarks

LONDON, Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Jackery, a pioneer in sustainable energy solutions, is celebrating its 12th anniversary. Since its inception in California in 2012, Jackery has grown into a leading global brand, known for its innovative, eco-friendly products, particularly in the field of solar generators. To mark this milestone, Jackery is offering its customers exciting surprises and unveiling the newly established Jackery Solar Generator Standard, a comprehensive guideline that reinforces the company's commitment to delivering the highest quality, safety, and performance standards.

Jackery Celebrates 12th Anniversary

Introducing 'Jackery Solar Generator Standard': A New Benchmark for Safety and Reliability

Over the past 12 years, Jackery has sold more than 4 million products, solidifying its reputation as a trusted leader in sustainable energy. In celebration of its anniversary, the company is publishing the Jackery Solar Generator Standard, a set of clearly defined guidelines that cover every aspect of its solar generators – from supply chain management and product performance to rigorous safety, reliability, and sustainability standards.

The Jackery Solar Generator Standard outlines key requirements, such as stringent production and transport quality controls, resistance to extreme temperatures and weather conditions, and adherence to leading safety certifications. It also emphasizes sustainability initiatives, reflecting Jackery's mission to continually reduce its carbon footprint across its supply chain.

This new standard further cements Jackery's leadership in the emission-free mobile power sector and sets a new benchmark for the entire industry. By doing so, the company aims to reinforce consumer trust and demonstrate its unwavering commitment to quality and environmental responsibility.

The full Jackery Solar Generator Standard can be accessed here .

Celebration Surprises for Jackery Fans

To celebrate Jackery's birthday, Jackery is offering its customers a chance to win exciting prizes. From October 23 to November 30, 2024, participants can enter a raffle to win the Jackery product of their choice. To join, simply visit the anniversary landing page, select your favorite Jackery product, and share what you love most about it. Three lucky winners will be selected.

In addition, Jackery is offering a special refund opportunity for three customers who place orders on the official Jackery website between January 1 and November 30, 2024. By registering on the Jackery UK online shop, customers can enter for a chance to win a full refund of their order (excluding taxes and fees).

