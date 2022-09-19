Jackery Solar Generator 1000 Pro Awarded Best of IFA 2022

The Worldwide Industry Leader in Best-in-class Portable Power and Green Energy Solutions Unveiled its Bar-Raising Solar Generator 1000 Pro to Rave Reviews

BERLIN, Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jackery, the global leader in solar generators, has been recognized with four media awards at the annual tech convention, IFA 2022, in Berlin (Aug. 31 – Sept. 6), for its groundbreaking new product, the Jackery Solar Generator 1000 Pro. Providing an incredible 1,002 Watt-hour capacity which can be fully charged in less than two hours using four Jackery SolarSaga 200W foldable solar panels, the Solar Generator 1000 Pro has raised the bar high in an industry where a typical power bank recharge can take 8-10 hours. Media outlets Android Authority, TechRadar and PCwelt, as well as analyst group Omdia, all presented Jackery with awards.

Jackery received an Omdia Innovation Award, who were impressed by the Solar Generator 1000 Pro which they describe as, "…portable, easy to carry, replacing gas-powered generators…" Omdia is an analyst and consultancy firm headquartered in London, specializing in global coverage of Telecommunications, Media and Technology.

Android Authority placed Jackery in the top slot of its "Green & Beyond" category, enthusing: "We live in complicated times. From geopolitical turbulence to climate change, the energy security we once took for granted is under threat. The new Jackery Solar Generator 1000 Pro will give you a little piece of mind thanks to its high capacity, fast charging times (just 1.8 hours), and ability to connect to two or more solar panels to harvest the unlimited energy of the sun. This completely green gas-generator replacement will please casual campers and hardcore preppers alike."

TechRadar recognized Jackery for "Best Outdoor Tech," writing: "…disaster preparation tech is becoming more sensible than ever. That's one big reason why this powerful yet easily stored battery system impressed us at IFA this year – the main unit can store a huge amount of power, delivery dual 100W USB-C power delivery outputs, as well as 230V AC power. You connect it to great large solar panels that fold down to a fairly compact package… Making this technology feel accessible and easy is an important step forward, and is why the Jackery Solar Generator 100 Pro takes home one of our awards…" PCwelt also recognized Jackery Solar Generator 1000 Pro as Best in Show IFA 2022.

Founded in Silicon Valley in 2012, Jackery holds 254 patents related to portable power storage and solar generation. It has received dozens of awards along with rave reviews by hundreds of media outlets including the New York Times, CNET, and Digital Trends. To date, it has sold over 2 million units worldwide.

