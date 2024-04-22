Jackery's Commitment to Earth Day: Enhancing Sustainability in Production

LONDON, April 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Earth Day, stemming from a grassroots movement, now spans global campaigns for environmental protection and sustainability. Jackery, a leader in zero-emission mobile power, is dedicated to providing clean energy solutions for homes and on-the-go. Beyond Earth Day, Jackery focuses on greening its production processes.

Smart industrial park on the road to carbon neutrality

Earth Day

Jackery's initiative includes creating a low-CO2 emissions value chain, with solar modules sold already saving up to 590 million kWh of electricity, reducing CO2 by 585.2 tonnes*. The company aims to establish a digital, carbon-neutral industrial park powered by renewable energy, with their highly automated factory producing up to 80,000 components per hour and millions of power stations and solar panels annually.

The Jackery owned factory boasts energy-saving features such as photovoltaic-covered roofs and storage solutions for solar energy self-production. With efficient equipment and intelligent energy management, Jackery ensures low-carbon operations, endorsed by ISO14001:2015 certification. By the end of 2025, Jackery expects to reduce emissions of harmful substances by 1% per product unit and carbon dioxide emissions by 6% per product unit compared to 2021.

Recycled plastic and eco-friendly packaging

Jackery is actively reducing its carbon footprint through various measures, including production optimization, the adoption of new materials, and minimizing packaging. Last year, they introduced an eco-friendly packaging concept using recyclable materials and plan to increasingly utilize recycled PCR plastic in their products. At CES 2024, Jackery debuted the Galaxy 1000 Plus power station, the first device incorporating post-consumer plastic (PCR) and solar modules using PCR. By replacing traditional plastics like PC and ABS with environmentally friendly alternatives, Jackery aims to cut CO2 emissions by 41% per kilogram.

Through these initiatives, Jackery exemplifies industry leadership in sustainability, combining a range of solar products for a more eco-conscious lifestyle with a commitment to greener production, aligning with the motto "Make every day Earth Day".

The data is the theoretical power generation capacity over the entire life cycle of the cumulative solar modules sold by Jackery since 2018, which corresponds to the amount of CO2 emissions reduced.

CONTACT: Nicola Cutler, Senior PR UK/EU [email protected] or call +44(0)7395 603007

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2392003/Earth_Day.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2147390/Jackery_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Jackery