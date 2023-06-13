Jackery's Multiple Products Receive Carbon Footprint Verification from TÜV SÜD English English

FREMONT, Calif., June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jackery, a global leader of innovative portable power and green outdoor energy solutions, has received carbon footprint verification from TÜV SÜD recently , an internationally recognized third-party certification organization, for two solar panel products and seven portable power products, which is the first in the solar generator industry. The issuance of this statements that the carbon footprint results of Jackery's products have been stated and achieved the international standard ISO 14067:2018, and its green and environmental protection attributes have continuously improved the competitive advantages of the global market.

With the continuous introduction of carbon footprint disclosure policies in various global market, there is increasing attention to renewable energy sources across different sectors. The transformation and upgrading of portable power products and their deeper commitment to sustainable development have become more important. As a global leader in the portable power industry, Jackery better meets the new power demand for outdoor and home scenarios from consumers at home and abroad. In collaboration with TÜV SÜD, Jackery has conducted carbon footprint verification for its Jackery solar panels and portable power products.

Jackery had previously established a relationship with TÜV SÜD. In August of last year, TÜV SÜD certified the world's first consumer-grade photovoltaic porduct for Jackery. In this cooperation, experts from sustainability team of TÜV SÜD Product Service Division conducted carbon footprint verification of Jackery SolarSaga 80W and 100W solar panels, as well as seven models of Jackery portable power stations (500, 708, 1000, 1500, 800 Pro, 1000 Pro, 2000 Pro), evaluating the greenhouse gas emissions from the acquisition of raw materials to disposal throughout the lifecycle of the products. In the end, TÜV SÜD confirmed that the carbon footprints of the aforementioned products complied with the requirements of ISO 14067:2018 International Standard "Greenhouse gases - Carbon footprint of products - Requirements and guidelines for quantification" and issued the Carbon Footprint Verification Statement for Jackery's products.

Through this collaboration, Jackery has effectively enhanced the "green competitiveness" of its portable power products in the international market. The authoritative verification from TÜV SÜD also helps further establish Jackery's products as a globally trusted green energy brand, enabling them to embrace the challenges and opportunities of the "carbon neutrality" era from an international corporate perspective.

