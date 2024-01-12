Jackery's Revolutionary Solar Generator Mars Bot Has Garnered the CES Innovation Award

News provided by

Jackery Inc.

12 Jan, 2024, 22:01 ET

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Jackery, a global leader of innovative portable power and green outdoor energy solutions, proudly introduces the groundbreaking Jackery Solar Generator Mars Bot, an intelligent solar charging and storage robot that redefines off-grid power access. Recognized for its innovation, the Solar Generator Mars Bot has clinched the prestigious CES Innovation Award for its autonomous navigation and cutting-edge sun-tracking capabilities.

Continue Reading
Jackery’s Revolutionary Solar Generator Mars Bot Has Garnered the CES Innovation Award
Jackery’s Revolutionary Solar Generator Mars Bot Has Garnered the CES Innovation Award

The Jackery Solar Generator Mars Bot stands at the forefront of intelligent solar technology, seamlessly blending innovation with practicality. This state-of-the-art device is designed to provide a reliable green power supply in off-grid outdoor settings, emergency rescue or seamlessly connect to the grid during home emergency scenarios. With its autonomous navigation system and sun-tracking capabilities, the Solar Generator Mars Bot ensures optimal energy capture, making it a powerful solution for a myriad of applications.

Autonomous Navigation: The Mars Bot boasts intelligent autonomous navigation, allowing it to efficiently traverse diverse terrains with ease. Whether in a campsite, on a hiking trail, or during an emergency at home, the Mars Bot adapts to its surroundings, maximizing solar exposure for enhanced efficiency.

Automatic Sunflower Solar Tracker system: Equipped with cutting-edge sun-tracking capabilities, the Bot ensures that its solar panels are always oriented towards the sun. This advanced feature optimizes energy collection, even in dynamic outdoor environments, providing a consistent and reliable power supply. The Bot's top features a foldable solar panel mechanism, with a total unfolded power generation capacity of up to 600W.

Off-Grid Power Access: Ideal for outdoor enthusiasts and adventurers, the Solar Generator Mars Bot offers a portable and sustainable energy solution in off-grid scenarios. Whether camping, hiking, or enjoying other outdoor activities, users can now access green power wherever their adventures take them.

Emergency Backup for Home: In home emergency scenarios, the Mars Bot seamlessly connects to the grid, offering temporary energy backup for household appliances. This makes it an invaluable resource during power outages, ensuring that essential devices and appliances remain operational.

Recognized for its groundbreaking design and technological advancements, the Jackery Solar Generator Mars Bot has been honored with the CES Innovation Award, a testament to its excellence in the field of sustainable energy solutions. The Jackery Solar Generator Mars Bot is set to revolutionize the way individuals access power in various settings.

In a world where sustainable energy solutions are paramount, the Jackery Solar Generator Mars Bot stands as a shining example of innovation, reliability, and versatility. For more information and updates, visit Jackery's official website https://www.jackery.com/

About Jackery

Founded in 2012 in California, USA, Jackery was born with a vision to bring green energy to all. In 2016, Jackery launched its first outdoor portable power stations and, two years later, developed its first portable solar panels. Having introduced solar generators to the great outdoors, Jackery fulfills the power needs of every nature-lover, inspiring them to explore further and seek more extraordinary experiences than before. We encourage our global adventurers to enjoy the outdoors sustainably, working together to protect our planet.

SOURCE Jackery Inc.

Also from this source

Jackery Reaffirms Commitment to Earth Protection, Looks to Continue Partnership with WWF in 2024

Jackery Reaffirms Commitment to Earth Protection, Looks to Continue Partnership with WWF in 2024

As the world ushers in a new year, Jackery, a global leader of innovative portable power and green energy solutions, has underscored its commitment...
Jackery presenta el revolucionario generador solar Mars Bot en CES 2024

Jackery presenta el revolucionario generador solar Mars Bot en CES 2024

El 9 de enero, Jackery, un líder mundial en soluciones innovadoras de energía portátil y energía verde, ha presentado su última innovación, el...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

Image1

Household Products

Image1

Retail

Image1

Utilities

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.