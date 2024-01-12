Jackery’s Revolutionary Solar Generator Mars Bot Has Garnered the CES Innovation Award

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Jackery, a global leader of innovative portable power and green outdoor energy solutions, proudly introduces the groundbreaking Jackery Solar Generator Mars Bot, an intelligent solar charging and storage robot that redefines off-grid power access. Recognized for its innovation, the Solar Generator Mars Bot has clinched the prestigious CES Innovation Award for its autonomous navigation and cutting-edge sun-tracking capabilities.

The Jackery Solar Generator Mars Bot stands at the forefront of intelligent solar technology, seamlessly blending innovation with practicality. This state-of-the-art device is designed to provide a reliable green power supply in off-grid outdoor settings, emergency rescue or seamlessly connect to the grid during home emergency scenarios. With its autonomous navigation system and sun-tracking capabilities, the Solar Generator Mars Bot ensures optimal energy capture, making it a powerful solution for a myriad of applications.

Autonomous Navigation: The Mars Bot boasts intelligent autonomous navigation, allowing it to efficiently traverse diverse terrains with ease. Whether in a campsite, on a hiking trail, or during an emergency at home, the Mars Bot adapts to its surroundings, maximizing solar exposure for enhanced efficiency.

Automatic Sunflower Solar Tracker system: Equipped with cutting-edge sun-tracking capabilities, the Bot ensures that its solar panels are always oriented towards the sun. This advanced feature optimizes energy collection, even in dynamic outdoor environments, providing a consistent and reliable power supply. The Bot's top features a foldable solar panel mechanism, with a total unfolded power generation capacity of up to 600W.

Off-Grid Power Access: Ideal for outdoor enthusiasts and adventurers, the Solar Generator Mars Bot offers a portable and sustainable energy solution in off-grid scenarios. Whether camping, hiking, or enjoying other outdoor activities, users can now access green power wherever their adventures take them.

Emergency Backup for Home: In home emergency scenarios, the Mars Bot seamlessly connects to the grid, offering temporary energy backup for household appliances. This makes it an invaluable resource during power outages, ensuring that essential devices and appliances remain operational.

Recognized for its groundbreaking design and technological advancements, the Jackery Solar Generator Mars Bot has been honored with the CES Innovation Award, a testament to its excellence in the field of sustainable energy solutions. The Jackery Solar Generator Mars Bot is set to revolutionize the way individuals access power in various settings.

In a world where sustainable energy solutions are paramount, the Jackery Solar Generator Mars Bot stands as a shining example of innovation, reliability, and versatility. For more information and updates, visit Jackery's official website https://www.jackery.com/

About Jackery

Founded in 2012 in California, USA, Jackery was born with a vision to bring green energy to all. In 2016, Jackery launched its first outdoor portable power stations and, two years later, developed its first portable solar panels. Having introduced solar generators to the great outdoors, Jackery fulfills the power needs of every nature-lover, inspiring them to explore further and seek more extraordinary experiences than before. We encourage our global adventurers to enjoy the outdoors sustainably, working together to protect our planet.

