Jackie Lee-Joe named Netflix Chief Marketing Officer

LOS GATOS, Calif., July 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Netflix today announced that Jackie Lee-Joe has been appointed as Chief Marketing Officer. Jackie has served as CMO of BBC Studios, part of the British Broadcasting Corporation, since 2015.

"Jackie is a truly original thinker with a wealth of global experience - making her the perfect fit as our next Chief Marketing Officer. I'm excited to work with her in promoting our brand and original programming in new and creative ways to our members all around the world," said Ted Sarandos, Netflix Chief Content Officer.

"Netflix is a much loved and respected brand with audiences globally thanks to its rich and varied original programming. I'm thrilled to be joining one of the most creative, dynamic and fearlessly innovative companies in the world," said Jackie Lee-Joe.

A graduate of the University of Sydney and the University of New South Wales, Jackie joined the BBC in November 2015 from Skype, where she was Global Director for Audience, Entertainment Marketing & Broadcast Media. She has over 20 years of marketing experience with leading media, technology and telecoms companies including Virgin Mobile, Carphone Warehouse and Orange. She will start at Netflix in September and will be based in Los Angeles. Jackie succeeds Kelly Bennett, who announced his retirement from the company earlier this year.

