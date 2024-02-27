Netflix CFO to Present at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference

LOS GATOS, Calif., Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) announced today that Spence Neumann, CFO, will present at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference on Monday, March 4, 2024. Mr. Neumann is scheduled to present at 1:25 p.m. Pacific Time / 4:25 p.m. Eastern Time.

A live webcast and replay of the presentation will be available on the investor relations section of the Netflix website at http://ir.netflix.net .

